Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle Fined €2.95 Billion By EU Over Adtech Abuses, Trump Threatens Retaliation

Google Fined €2.95 Billion By EU Over Adtech Abuses, Trump Threatens Retaliation

Prompted by a European Publishers Council complaint, the EU demands that Google end self-preferencing within 60 days or face further penalties.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Alphabet’s Google has been hit with a massive €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) fine by the European Union for anti-competitive practices in its advertising technology business, marking one of the bloc’s toughest actions yet against Big Tech.

The penalty, announced on Friday, is the fourth imposed on Google in its decade-long battle with EU competition regulators. It comes at a time of rising global trade tensions, with Washington warning of retaliation against Europe’s scrutiny of American tech giants.

The case was prompted by a complaint from the European Publishers Council, which accused Google of unfairly favouring its own display advertising services. According to the European Commission, Google gave its ad exchange AdX a dominant role in the online advertising supply chain, enabling the company to charge higher fees while squeezing out rivals and online publishers.

“Google must now come forward with a serious remedy to address its conflicts of interest, and if it fails to do so, we will not hesitate to impose strong remedies,” EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera warned in a statement.

The Commission said Google had abused its market power since 2014 and ordered the company to end self-preferencing practices immediately. Google has 60 days to outline its compliance plan and another 30 days to implement it. While regulators reiterated that divestiture of some services remains on the table, they signalled they would first assess Google’s proposed remedies.

The move has sparked political ripples beyond Brussels. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who previously slapped tariffs on European goods, has threatened to strike back if the EU continues targeting American tech firms. The Commission had initially planned to issue the fine earlier this week but delayed the decision following concerns raised by EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic about possible U.S. tariffs on European cars.

Google, which has vowed to appeal the ruling, now faces mounting pressure on both sides of the Atlantic as regulators tighten oversight of dominant digital platforms.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
EU Google
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
Health
Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer
Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer
Cities
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health, Cancels Cabinet Meet
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health
Auto
Tata Cars To Get Cheaper; Tiago, Tigor, Nexon & More See Massive Price Cut — Check Details
Tata Cars To Get Cheaper; Tiago, Tigor, Nexon & More See Massive Price Cut — Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget