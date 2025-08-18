Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology

Airtel Down: A major outage left Airtel subscribers across India struggling with disrupted mobile and data services on Monday. By 4:44 PM, outage tracking portal Downdetector had logged more than 3,600 complaints, underscoring the nationwide scale of the disruption. Earlier in the day, reports had already crossed 2,300, with users flagging dropped voice calls, broken SMS delivery, and patchy internet access.

Downdetector's outage map showed complaints being lodged from across the nation, including cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Airtel Responds To Outage

Acknowledging the sudden breakdown, the telecom operator issued a statement addressing the situation. "We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," Airtel said.

While the company did not disclose the reason behind the disruption, it assured subscribers that efforts were underway to restore normal service as quickly as possible.

Users Vent Frustration Online

On social media platforms and forums, many customers voiced anger at the repeated lapses in service quality. Complaints ranged from prolonged difficulties in making calls and sending SMS messages to inconsistencies in mobile data speeds.

Bad service hai airtel ka bhai — Sonu Chokan (@chokan_dk) August 18, 2025

@airtelindia

I am unable to make or receive calls from my airtel no. since last 2 hrs#AirtelDown #Airtel #Airtel5G — ISHANK MAHNA (@ishankmahna22) August 18, 2025

@Airtel_Presence



SOS. Unable to make any outside calls . Ref No. 31-1000007270144 — DR. BATA K RAY (@batakray) August 18, 2025

@airtelindia @Airtel_Presence Facing 'invalid number' errors when trying to make calls since noon today—even with correct numbers. Tried 10+ different numbers, same issue. Please fix this. #AirtelHelp #NetworkIssue — Dheeraj Dutta (@dutta_dheeraj) August 18, 2025

Long weekend ke baad Airtel ka bhi mann nahi hai kya kaam karne ka???? #AirtelDown — HewisLamilton🐢 (@notsussychungus) August 18, 2025