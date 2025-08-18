Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology
Airtel assured subscribers that efforts were underway to restore normal service as quickly as possible.
Airtel Down: A major outage left Airtel subscribers across India struggling with disrupted mobile and data services on Monday. By 4:44 PM, outage tracking portal Downdetector had logged more than 3,600 complaints, underscoring the nationwide scale of the disruption. Earlier in the day, reports had already crossed 2,300, with users flagging dropped voice calls, broken SMS delivery, and patchy internet access.
Downdetector's outage map showed complaints being lodged from across the nation, including cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
Airtel Responds To Outage
Acknowledging the sudden breakdown, the telecom operator issued a statement addressing the situation. "We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," Airtel said.
While the company did not disclose the reason behind the disruption, it assured subscribers that efforts were underway to restore normal service as quickly as possible.
Users Vent Frustration Online
On social media platforms and forums, many customers voiced anger at the repeated lapses in service quality. Complaints ranged from prolonged difficulties in making calls and sending SMS messages to inconsistencies in mobile data speeds.
Bad service hai airtel ka bhai— Sonu Chokan (@chokan_dk) August 18, 2025
मAirtel का नेटवर्क तो दिखा रहा है, लेकिन किसी भी Airtel या किसी भी कंपनी के नंबर पर कॉल नहीं लग रही है। बार-बार कोशिश करने पर भी कॉल नहीं हो पा रही है। @airtelindia @Airtel_Presence @airtelnews— Rahul Bansal (@rahulbansal1990) August 18, 2025
@airtelindia— ISHANK MAHNA (@ishankmahna22) August 18, 2025
I am unable to make or receive calls from my airtel no. since last 2 hrs#AirtelDown #Airtel #Airtel5G
@Airtel_Presence— DR. BATA K RAY (@batakray) August 18, 2025
SOS. Unable to make any outside calls . Ref No. 31-1000007270144
@airtelindia @Airtel_Presence Facing 'invalid number' errors when trying to make calls since noon today—even with correct numbers. Tried 10+ different numbers, same issue. Please fix this. #AirtelHelp #NetworkIssue— Dheeraj Dutta (@dutta_dheeraj) August 18, 2025
Long weekend ke baad Airtel ka bhi mann nahi hai kya kaam karne ka???? #AirtelDown— HewisLamilton🐢 (@notsussychungus) August 18, 2025
@airtel_presence oo bhaiyo— Yashminder Bansal (@YashminderBans2) August 18, 2025
Your network is now not working and still in profit because plans do not include deduction for network outage
Get it on immediately and at least share the time to restore
Calling from sector 8 Faridabad