Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology

Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology

Airtel assured subscribers that efforts were underway to restore normal service as quickly as possible.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Airtel Down: A major outage left Airtel subscribers across India struggling with disrupted mobile and data services on Monday. By 4:44 PM, outage tracking portal Downdetector had logged more than 3,600 complaints, underscoring the nationwide scale of the disruption. Earlier in the day, reports had already crossed 2,300, with users flagging dropped voice calls, broken SMS delivery, and patchy internet access.

Downdetector's outage map showed complaints being lodged from across the nation, including cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Airtel Responds To Outage

Acknowledging the sudden breakdown, the telecom operator issued a statement addressing the situation. "We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," Airtel said.

While the company did not disclose the reason behind the disruption, it assured subscribers that efforts were underway to restore normal service as quickly as possible.

Users Vent Frustration Online

On social media platforms and forums, many customers voiced anger at the repeated lapses in service quality. Complaints ranged from prolonged difficulties in making calls and sending SMS messages to inconsistencies in mobile data speeds.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
