Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Suspends Sparsh Darshan Amid New Year's Devotees Rush

As the year comes to a close, millions of devotees across India flock to religious sites to seek blessings, and the iconic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi is no exception. This year, temple authorities are anticipating a massive influx of pilgrims during Christmas, December 25, and New Year 2026. To ensure smooth operations and the safety of devotees, the temple administration has rolled out extensive arrangements, including temporary restrictions on tactile “Baba Darshan.”

Tactile Darshan Suspended Until January 2

According to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, tactile darshan of Lord Shiva will be suspended from December 24 to January 2. The move aims to manage large crowds and prevent congestion inside the temple premises.

Devotees have already begun arriving in large numbers, eager to offer their prayers and seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath. To facilitate orderly entry, a zig-zag queue system has been implemented, guiding pilgrims safely through the temple complex.

Over 5 Lakh Devotees Expected

Even on regular days, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham attracts a steady stream of visitors. However, with the festive season approaching, authorities expect more than 500,000 devotees to visit during the New Year period.

The surge reflects a broader trend: the rise of religious tourism in India. As more people choose spiritual destinations for festive celebrations, ancient cities like Kashi witness unprecedented crowds, particularly at its renowned temples.

Daily Influx Already High

In the last week of December, Kashi is bustling with pilgrims and tourists alike. Around 2 to 2.5 lakh visitors arrive daily, and the number is expected to peak at 6 lakh on December 31 and January 1.

SDM Shambhu Sharan confirmed that devotees are already streaming into the temple. The administration continues to manage the crowds efficiently using the zig-zag line system, ensuring safety and convenience for all visitors.

Kashi Emerges as a Top Tourist Destination

A new tradition is taking shape: instead of conventional New Year parties, more people are visiting Kashi Vishwanath to offer gratitude and pray for their family’s well-being.

AK Singh, coordinator of the All India Tourist Federation, highlighted that since the construction of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, Kashi has surpassed other popular tourist destinations in India in terms of New Year footfall.

Surpassing Goa and Agra

Just three years ago, Kashi overtook Goa and Agra as a preferred New Year destination. While Western-style celebrations, visiting beaches, party hotspots, or international locations like Dubai and Kathmandu, were once popular, a new trend has emerged. Families, young people, and spiritual seekers increasingly choose to visit Baba Vishwanath to pray for peace, prosperity, and happiness in the coming year.

Interestingly, youth visitors now form the largest group, reflecting a shift in cultural preferences towards spiritual beginnings rather than party-centric celebrations.

The Spiritual Heart of India

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, remains a central spiritual attraction. Every day, thousands of devotees come seeking blessings, and the festive season amplifies this devotion manifold. By temporarily suspending tactile darshan and implementing crowd-control measures, the temple administration ensures that even amidst large gatherings, devotees can have a safe and meaningful experience.