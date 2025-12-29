Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabPunjab Sikh Leaders Warn Govt Over Missing 328 Guru Granth Sahib Saroops

Punjab Sikh Leaders Warn Govt Over Missing 328 Guru Granth Sahib Saroops

Sikh religious leaders warn the Punjab government to halt interference, raising concerns over the disappearance of 328 sacred Guru Granth Sahib saroops.

By : Garvit Parashar | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 10:13 AM (IST)

Tensions escalated in Punjab as Sikh religious leaders voiced strong opposition to government interference in religious affairs, following the disappearance of 328 sacred "saroops" of the Guru Granth Sahib. The issue, which has sparked widespread concern in the Sikh community, has put the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under intense scrutiny.

Singh Sahibans Hold Crucial Meeting

On Sunday, December 28, the heads of the five holy Sikh Takhts, the Singh Sahibans, gathered for a high-level meeting at the Akal Takht Sahib secretariat. The discussions focused on several pressing issues, including the missing saroops, the production of films on Sikh themes, and the practice of conducting Anand Karaj (Sikh weddings) outside gurdwaras.

The meeting signalled the gravity of the matter and highlighted the leadership’s commitment to protecting Sikh traditions.

SGPC’s Authority Reaffirmed

The religious leaders emphasised the role of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) as the democratically elected body responsible for Sikh religious administration. They underscored that, under the Indian Constitution, no government, state or central, has the authority to interfere in the internal matters of any religion.

Challenging the SGPC’s administrative powers, the leaders warned, is unacceptable and would not be tolerated by the Sikh community.

FIR Against Former SGPC Officials Sparks Outrage

The controversy began when the Amritsar police registered an FIR on December 7, 2020, against 16 individuals, including a former SGPC secretary, in connection with the disappearance of the saroops.

This action has enraged Sikh organisations, with many viewing it as a direct challenge to the authority of the Akal Takht. Leaders stressed that any such interference in religious matters undermines centuries-old traditions and governance structures within the Sikh community.

Religious Leaders Issue Stern Warning to AAP

In a pointed message to the Punjab government, the Singh Sahibans urged the Aam Aadmi Party to respect Sikh customs and traditions. They warned that continued government interference could compel them to take action in line with “panthic” norms, reaffirming that the community’s religious laws and practices cannot be bypassed.

The leaders called for restraint and dialogue, emphasising the importance of preserving harmony between the state and Sikh religious institutions.

Related Video

BMC Election 2026: BJP-Shiv Sena Shinde Finalise Seat-Sharing for BMC Polls, Agreement on 207 Seats

About the author Garvit Parashar

Garvit Parashar writes on a wide range of topics, including national affairs, cricket, politics, and social issues. A passionate follower of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Lionel Messi, Garvit spends his free time hiking and travelling.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
SGPC AAP Government Guru Granth Sahib Akal Takht Sikh Leaders PUNJAB Missing Saroops Religious Interference
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Cities
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
World
‘Closer Than Ever’: Trump Signals Breakthrough On Ukraine Peace After Zelenskyy Meet
‘Closer Than Ever’: Trump Signals Breakthrough On Ukraine Peace After Zelenskyy Meet
Cities
Dense Fog In Delhi As Orange Alert Issued; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Warn Of Flight Disruptions
Dense Fog In Delhi As Orange Alert Issued; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Warn Of Flight Disruptions
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call
Breaking: Congress Celebrates Legacy, Digvijaya Singh Highlights Need for Organisational Focus
Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s Statement on RSS Triggers Political Reactions
Unnao Rape Case: Unnao Rape Survivor to Protest at Jantar Mantar, Warns of Road Sit-In if Stopped
BMC Elections: BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Seal Seat Deal, Congress-VBA Alliance Announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget