Punjab Sikh Leaders Warn Govt Over Missing 328 Guru Granth Sahib Saroops

Tensions escalated in Punjab as Sikh religious leaders voiced strong opposition to government interference in religious affairs, following the disappearance of 328 sacred "saroops" of the Guru Granth Sahib. The issue, which has sparked widespread concern in the Sikh community, has put the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under intense scrutiny.

Singh Sahibans Hold Crucial Meeting

On Sunday, December 28, the heads of the five holy Sikh Takhts, the Singh Sahibans, gathered for a high-level meeting at the Akal Takht Sahib secretariat. The discussions focused on several pressing issues, including the missing saroops, the production of films on Sikh themes, and the practice of conducting Anand Karaj (Sikh weddings) outside gurdwaras.

The meeting signalled the gravity of the matter and highlighted the leadership’s commitment to protecting Sikh traditions.

SGPC’s Authority Reaffirmed

The religious leaders emphasised the role of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) as the democratically elected body responsible for Sikh religious administration. They underscored that, under the Indian Constitution, no government, state or central, has the authority to interfere in the internal matters of any religion.

Challenging the SGPC’s administrative powers, the leaders warned, is unacceptable and would not be tolerated by the Sikh community.

FIR Against Former SGPC Officials Sparks Outrage

The controversy began when the Amritsar police registered an FIR on December 7, 2020, against 16 individuals, including a former SGPC secretary, in connection with the disappearance of the saroops.

This action has enraged Sikh organisations, with many viewing it as a direct challenge to the authority of the Akal Takht. Leaders stressed that any such interference in religious matters undermines centuries-old traditions and governance structures within the Sikh community.

Religious Leaders Issue Stern Warning to AAP

In a pointed message to the Punjab government, the Singh Sahibans urged the Aam Aadmi Party to respect Sikh customs and traditions. They warned that continued government interference could compel them to take action in line with “panthic” norms, reaffirming that the community’s religious laws and practices cannot be bypassed.

The leaders called for restraint and dialogue, emphasising the importance of preserving harmony between the state and Sikh religious institutions.