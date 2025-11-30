Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today 1 PM 30-11-2025 LIVE: SUNDAY Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result for Nov 30, 2025 will be out soon! Check the full winners list & live updates for Dear Yamuna Morning (1 PM), 6 PM, & 8 PM draws. First prize is ₹1 Crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today 1 PM 30-11-2025 LIVE
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Sunday, 30-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Yamuna MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday . Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Yamuna Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Yamuna Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today 1 PM 30-11-2025 LIVE: SUNDAY Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Yamuna Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Yamuna Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:44 PM (IST)  •  30 Nov 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: SUNDAY (30.11.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 30.11.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR HAWK EVENING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 30th November 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
12:41 PM (IST)  •  30 Nov 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: SUNDAY (November 30, 2025) - Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED - Check Lucky Winners

Nagaland lottery sambad Dear YAMUNA Morning, 1pm lottery jackpot draw result announced. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Nagaland lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

 

Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Today Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1pm Nagaland State Lottery Yesterday Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland State Lottery 1pm Nagaland Today Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Old Result 1pm Nagaland Lottery Result Old Nagaland State Lottery Result 1pm Nagaland State Lottery 1 P M Today Nagaland Lottery Results LIVE Nagaland State Dear Meghna Lottery Nagaland State Dear Yamuna Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result 6 PM
