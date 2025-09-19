Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (September 19, 2025): Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (September 19, 2025): Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results for Friday, September 19, 2025: Prize for DEAR Meghna Morning (1 PM), DEAR Dasher Day (6 PM), and DEAR Seagull Evening (8 PM) will be announced.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 12:49 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (19.08.2025) Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Dear DASHER Day 6 PM Dear Seagull Evening 8 PM Friday Draw DECLARED 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Result News Live Updates September 19 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (September 19, 2025): Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (September 19, 2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today, September 19, 2025: Dear Meghna Morning, Dear Dasher Day, and Dear Seagull Evening Results

Lottery draws in India are strictly regulated and permitted only in 13 states, including Nagaland, where they’ve been legally operated since 1967. The other states where lotteries are allowed include Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Sikkim, and a few others.

The Nagaland State Lottery was established in 1972 under the guidance of the Finance Department to provide a consistent revenue stream for the state government. Lottery draws are conducted three times a day, morning, day, and evening, across all seven days of the week, with each draw named differently and offering varied prize amounts. The top prize for each draw is a whopping ₹1 Crore (inclusive of the Super Prize amount), and tickets are affordably priced at just ₹6.

How To Claim Your Nagaland Lottery Prize:

If you're among the lucky winners, here is what you need to do:

  • Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged condition.
  • Fill and attach the official lottery claim form.
  • Provide a government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photographs.
  • Claims up to ₹10,000 can be settled by the authorized distributor or seller directly.
  • Claims above ₹10,000 must be submitted to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or a recognized Nodal Office within 30 days from the draw date.
  • All valid claims will be processed and paid within 60 days of submission.

All Nagaland State Lottery draws are supervised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries and held at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly. They can be addictive and are meant for entertainment only. This article is intended for informational purposes and does not endorse or promote lottery participation.

Scroll down for the complete list of winners for all the draws held today.

12:49 PM (IST)  •  19 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (September 19): Prize Amount And Super Prize Details

12:44 PM (IST)  •  19 Sep 2025

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (19.09.2025): Who Is The Organizer?

The director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of managing and organizing the lottery in the state of Nagaland, as is the case with all other lotteries

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
World
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Technology
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
World
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Trying to Become Urban Naxal, Stirs Controversy
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Mania Grips India as Sales Begin, Long Lines at Apple Stores
Breaking: Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests Two Minor Boys In Disha Patani's House Firing Case
Breaking: Aryan Khan Overcomes Drug Case, Makes Bollywood Debut With ‘Bads of Bollywood’ Show
Breaking: Delhi, UP & Haryana Police Conduct Major Encounters; Criminal Gangs Targeted Across States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget