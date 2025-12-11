Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY (11.12.2025): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 58D 66836

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday, December 11, 2025: Dear MAHANADI Morning, Dear SUPREME Day, Dear FAME Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 01:12 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Thursday, 11-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The DEAR MAHANADI Morning Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Mahanadi Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Mahanadi Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-11-december-2025-winner-list

The Nagaland Lottery Dear Mahanadi Morning Draw is now declared, and pand thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today. 

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Mahanadi Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Mahanadi Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:10 PM (IST)  •  11 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Result (December 11, 2025): Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 58D 66836

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-11-december-2025-winner-list

13:04 PM (IST)  •  11 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Draw (11.12.2025): How To Claim Prize Money - SEVEN Basic Rules

  • Download the Prize Claim Form from the Nagaland Lottery official website.
  • Download the DECLARATION FORM from the site.
  • Effective April 2024, this claim form should only be used.
  • The declaration form should also be filled out and submitted.
  • It should not be damaged, and the ticket should be intact.
  • When submitting the claim form, make sure to include a government-approved photo ID and two passport-sized pictures.
  • Tickets that are tampered with or damaged are not accepted.
