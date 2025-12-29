Shimla Gears Up For New Year Rush As IMD Forecasts Snowfall On December 31

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesHimachal PradeshShimla Gears Up For New Year Rush As IMD Forecasts Snowfall On December 31

Tourists from across the country have already begun arriving in Shimla to celebrate the New Year, with festivities, cultural events, and winter cheer.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Shimla: Shimla hill town has geared up to welcome a heavy influx of tourists ahead of New Year celebrations, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast snowfall around December 31, raising hopes of a "White New Year" among visitors.

The Himachal Pradesh capital, particularly the Ridge ground, often described as the heart of Shimla city, has emerged as a major attraction for New Year tourists. With weather conditions changing and tourist footfall steadily increasing, the city administration has put all arrangements in place to manage the rush.

The nine-day Winter Carnival, which concludes on January 1, has become a key attraction for visitors. Tourists from across the country have already begun arriving in Shimla to celebrate the New Year, with festivities, cultural events, and winter cheer.

Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan said tourist inflow is increasing rapidly, and hotels in Shimla and the surrounding areas are nearly full. "Tourist rush is increasing in Shimla, and almost all hotels in and around the city are full. The Winter Carnival has become a major attraction for tourists," Chauhan said.

He added that the forecast of snowfall on December 31 has further boosted enthusiasm. "It will be a matter of great happiness if it snows, as the weather department has forecast snowfall on the 31st. If snowfall happens during the Winter Carnival, it will be like icing on the cake," the Mayor said.

Chauhan said Shimla continues to be a world-famous tourist destination. "Shimla is a globally renowned city on the world tourism map. We organise the Winter Carnival so that more and more tourists come here, local people get good business, and tourists get proper means of entertainment," he said.

Addressing visitors, the Mayor urged them to maintain cleanliness and respect the natural environment. "Our trees, greenery and environment provide clean air and a pleasant atmosphere. Tourists should enjoy this clean environment and also take special care of cleanliness," Chauhan said.

He also thanked the Shimla Police for smooth management. "I would like to thank the Shimla Police for managing everything well. There are no issues, and full preparations have been made to ensure tourists do not encounter any problems in the coming days. Police deployment is in place, and the administration is working together," he added.

Tourists from across the country and neighbouring states are arriving in large numbers and eagerly awaiting snowfall. Many visitors said they are ready to extend their stay if it snows.

Dr. Jaswant Singh, a tourist from Punjab, said he is hopeful of snowfall and is enjoying his stay in Shimla. "We are expecting snowfall and enjoying ourselves here. The atmosphere is good, the weather is pleasant, and a festival and carnival are going on. We are enjoying it and would like to stay here for the New Year as well," he said.

Another tourist, Jaspreet Kaur from Punjab, said she is eagerly waiting for snow. "The weather department has issued a snowfall warning, and keeping that in mind, the Winter Carnival is also going on in Shimla," she said.

Kaur added that Shimla remains her favourite destination. "I come here every year. Shimla is my favourite destination, and I would like to celebrate the New Year there as well. I am enjoying it a lot and would recommend everyone to come here," she said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

