HomeStatesBihar‘I Am A True Soldier Of…’: Pawan Singh Declares He Won’t Contest Bihar Assembly Elections

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh says he won’t contest Bihar elections, ending speculation as his wife Jyoti Singh meets Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Bhojpuri superstar and singer Pawan Singh has put an end to days of speculation, announcing that he will not contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. In a heartfelt social media post, the actor clarified that his entry into politics was never about contesting elections but about serving his party with loyalty and dedication.

“I Did Not Join to Contest Elections”

In his statement, Pawan Singh wrote, “I, Pawan Singh, want to tell my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the Bihar Assembly elections, nor do I intend to contest. I am a true soldier of the party and will remain one.”

The declaration has effectively silenced all rumours surrounding his possible candidature, which had been making rounds ever since the election buzz began. His words underscore a clear message, that his focus lies in strengthening the party from within rather than chasing electoral ambitions.

Jyoti Singh’s Meeting with Prashant Kishor

While Pawan Singh distances himself from the poll fray, his personal life continues to draw attention. His wife, Jyoti Singh, met Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Friday, adding a new twist to the pre-election narrative.

Jyoti Singh, who is Pawan Singh’s second wife and has previously accused the actor of infidelity, met Kishor at his Sheikhpura residence in Patna. The meeting took place just a day after Jan Suraaj announced its first list of 51 candidates for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly, scheduled to go to polls in two phases, November 6 and 11.

Sources close to the couple suggest that tensions have been simmering over who will enter the electoral race. Reports indicate that Pawan Singh has accused his wife of pressuring him to secure her a ticket for the elections, a claim that has only intensified public curiosity around the duo.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Pawan Singh Bhojpuri Actor BJP Bihar Assembly Elections
