Seven Maoists Killed In Andhra Pradesh, A Day After Top Leader Hidma’s Death

A day after top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, another gunfight broke out on Wednesday in the same region.

The Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds launched a fresh operation near GM Valasa village under the Maredumilli police limits, resulting in the deaths of seven Maoists.

Senior Maoist Leaders Among Those Killed

Officials initially could not confirm the identities of those killed. However, sources later indicated that the dead included senior leaders such as Metturi Jogarao alias Tech Shankar, an AOBSZCM & AOBSZC CCM in-charge, and Sita alias Jyothi, a DVCM of AOBSZC, along with five Area Committee Members (ACMs). The operation remains in progress.

Security Forces Tracking Movement from Chhattisgarh

Speaking in Vijayawada, Additional DGP (AP) Mahesh Chandra Ladda said that security forces had been monitoring Maoist movement from Chhattisgarh into Andhra Pradesh. He noted that Wednesday’s action was part of a wider crackdown that began on November 17, during which Hidma and five others were gunned down.

Ladda said intelligence gathered during Tuesday’s encounter helped pinpoint hideouts, enabling the Greyhounds to mount the latest offensive.

Largest Arrest Operation in State’s History

According to Ladda, 50 Maoists have been arrested in recent operations across NTR, Krishna, Kakinada, Konaseema and Eluru districts — the largest such capture recorded in the state. Those detained included Central, State and Area Committee members, as well as platoon team members.

Security forces also seized 45 weapons, 272 rounds, two magazines, 750 grams of wire, and other material.

Greyhounds Complete Operation Without Casualties

Ladda said the teams “completed the operation without any harm to anyone anywhere” and commended the intelligence network for tracking Maoist activity over several days. He added that Maoists had been trying to regroup after several cadres surrendered in Telangana, prompting others to seek shelter in different areas of Andhra Pradesh.

“After observing their movements and thoughts, we set everything up and caught all of them at once,” he said.

Further details of Wednesday’s encounter are awaited.