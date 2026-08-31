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English NewsSportsWATCH: Novak Djokovic In Tears After Shocking US Open First-Round Exit

WATCH: Novak Djokovic In Tears After Shocking US Open First-Round Exit

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears after Mariano Navone stunned him in a five-set US Open 2026 first-round battle amid physical struggles.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Novak Djokovic suffered shocking first-round defeat at US Open.
  • Mariano Navone completed a stunning five-set comeback victory.
  • Djokovic was visibly emotional following this rare early exit.

Novak Djokovic Crying: Novak Djokovic was visibly emotional after his bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title came to a stunning end at the US Open 2026. The 24-time major champion endured an extraordinary first-round battle against Mariano Navone at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but despite taking control of the match, Djokovic eventually ran out of answers in the deciding stages. As the defeat became reality, the Serbian struggled to hold back tears.

The emotional scenes offered a rare glimpse of Djokovic's disappointment after one of the most unexpected early exits of his illustrious career.

Djokovic's US Open Campaign Ends In Dramatic Fashion

Novak Djokovic appeared to be firmly in control after moving two sets ahead and establishing a break advantage.

Navone, however, refused to let the match slip away and gradually turned the contest around.

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The Argentine claimed the fourth set 6-2 before dominating the decider. Djokovic's physical condition also became a major factor during the marathon encounter, with the Serbian reportedly dealing with multiple ailments and vomiting during the match.

Navone completed the remarkable comeback with a 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory, sending the former champion out of the tournament in the opening round.

Navone Completes Stunning Comeback

The defeat was particularly painful given how close Djokovic had been to taking command of the contest permanently.

After losing the opening set in a tiebreak, Djokovic responded by taking the next two sets and looked to have put himself in a strong position. Navone's resilience, combined with Djokovic's physical struggles, changed the complexion of the match completely.

The Argentine maintained his intensity as the contest entered its final stages, while Djokovic increasingly appeared to be fighting his own body as much as his opponent.

By the time Navone sealed the fifth set 6-1, Djokovic's hopes of continuing his pursuit of a 25th major had disappeared.

Rare Early Exit For 24-Time Grand Slam Champion

Djokovic's first-round departure represents an unusually early setback at a tournament where he has enjoyed enormous success over the years.

The Serbian's emotional reaction after the match underlined the significance of the defeat.

Having battled through five demanding sets and physical discomfort, Djokovic was ultimately unable to prevent Navone from producing one of the biggest wins of his career.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Novak Djokovic emotional during his US Open match?

Novak Djokovic was visibly emotional and struggled to hold back tears after his stunning first-round defeat at the US Open 2026. The loss ended his bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

Who defeated Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2026?

Novak Djokovic was defeated by Mariano Navone in an extraordinary first-round battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Navone completed a remarkable five-set comeback victory.

What physical issues did Novak Djokovic face during the match?

Djokovic reportedly dealt with multiple ailments and was seen vomiting during the marathon encounter. His physical condition became a major factor in the later stages of the match.

What was the final score of Djokovic's US Open first-round match?

Mariano Navone won the match with a score of 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. He came back after Djokovic had taken control by winning the second and third sets.

Was this an expected early exit for Djokovic?

No, his first-round departure represents an unusually early setback at a tournament where he has enjoyed enormous success. His emotional reaction underlined the significance of the defeat.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tennis Novak Djokovic US Open Mariano Navone
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