WATCH: Novak Djokovic In Tears After Shocking US Open First-Round Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Novak Djokovic suffered shocking first-round defeat at US Open.

Mariano Navone completed a stunning five-set comeback victory.

Djokovic was visibly emotional following this rare early exit.

Novak Djokovic Crying: Novak Djokovic was visibly emotional after his bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title came to a stunning end at the US Open 2026. The 24-time major champion endured an extraordinary first-round battle against Mariano Navone at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but despite taking control of the match, Djokovic eventually ran out of answers in the deciding stages. As the defeat became reality, the Serbian struggled to hold back tears.

Novak Djokovic looks very emotional down 1-3 in the 5th set against Navone at the US Open.



Definitely in pain physically, but these also look like emotional tears.



4+ hours at 39 years old.



The New York crowd is trying to give him a push for another heroic comeback.



🥹 pic.twitter.com/QsZqF0Z04o August 31, 2026

The emotional scenes offered a rare glimpse of Djokovic's disappointment after one of the most unexpected early exits of his illustrious career.

Djokovic's US Open Campaign Ends In Dramatic Fashion

Novak Djokovic appeared to be firmly in control after moving two sets ahead and establishing a break advantage.

Navone, however, refused to let the match slip away and gradually turned the contest around.

Also Check | WATCH: DPL Star's Two Wild No-Balls Trigger Shock Bowling Ban In Final

The Argentine claimed the fourth set 6-2 before dominating the decider. Djokovic's physical condition also became a major factor during the marathon encounter, with the Serbian reportedly dealing with multiple ailments and vomiting during the match.

Navone completed the remarkable comeback with a 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory, sending the former champion out of the tournament in the opening round.

Navone Completes Stunning Comeback

The defeat was particularly painful given how close Djokovic had been to taking command of the contest permanently.

After losing the opening set in a tiebreak, Djokovic responded by taking the next two sets and looked to have put himself in a strong position. Navone's resilience, combined with Djokovic's physical struggles, changed the complexion of the match completely.

The Argentine maintained his intensity as the contest entered its final stages, while Djokovic increasingly appeared to be fighting his own body as much as his opponent.

By the time Navone sealed the fifth set 6-1, Djokovic's hopes of continuing his pursuit of a 25th major had disappeared.

Rare Early Exit For 24-Time Grand Slam Champion

Djokovic's first-round departure represents an unusually early setback at a tournament where he has enjoyed enormous success over the years.

The Serbian's emotional reaction after the match underlined the significance of the defeat.

Having battled through five demanding sets and physical discomfort, Djokovic was ultimately unable to prevent Navone from producing one of the biggest wins of his career.