Anshuman Hooda was prevented from completing his spell after delivering two dangerously high no-balls. These deliveries were called above-waist-height, leading to his removal from the attack.
WATCH: DPL Star's Two Wild No-Balls Trigger Shock Bowling Ban In Final
DPL 2026 Purple Cap holder Anshuman Hooda endured an uncharacteristic moment in the final, bowling two wayward no-balls in a dramatic spell.
- Pacer Anshuman Hooda removed from DPL final after no-balls.
- He bowled two high no-balls, ending his crucial spell.
- Despite this, South Delhi Superstarz won the DPL 2026 title.
DPL Final No-Ball Ban: Anshuman Hooda endured a bizarre moment in the Delhi Premier League 2026 final when the South Delhi Superstarz pacer was prevented from completing his spell after sending down two dangerously high no-balls. The incident unfolded during the title clash, with Hooda producing two deliveries that were called above-waist-height no-balls. One of the wayward balls came perilously close to the batsman, adding further drama to an already high-pressure final.
Purple Cap holder Anshuman Hooda was stopped from bowling for two above-waist height no-balls 😳👀— Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 30, 2026
The wicket machine’s meter has been stopped prematurely 🫣#AdaniDPL2026 #AdaniDPL #Final #DelhiPremierLeague #SDSvsCDK pic.twitter.com/NSXX580vA4
After the second such delivery, Hooda was not allowed to continue bowling.
The unusual sequence meant one of South Delhi's leading performers was forced out of the attack at a crucial stage of the championship game.
Hooda's Final Takes Unexpected Turn
Anshuman Hooda had entered the DPL final as the tournament's leading wicket-taker and the holder of the Purple Cap.
His performances throughout the competition had made him one of South Delhi's most important bowling options, with the pacer repeatedly delivering breakthroughs when his team needed them.
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However, his final appearance produced a moment he would likely have wanted to avoid.
The two above-waist deliveries completely changed his involvement in the match. Instead of continuing his spell, Hooda had to watch the remainder of the contest from the sidelines as South Delhi's other bowlers took responsibility for the attack.
South Delhi Complete Trophy-Winning Chase
Despite Hooda's unexpected restriction, South Delhi Superstarz produced a dominant performance to finish their campaign with the trophy.
The Superstarz were set a challenging target of 183 but maintained control during their chase. Their batsmen kept the required rate within reach before completing the pursuit with 10 balls to spare.
South Delhi eventually reached 183 in 18.2 overs, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory and becoming DPL 2026 champions.
For Hooda, the final may have ended on a frustrating note, but his wicket-taking consistency had established him as one of the standout performers of South Delhi's campaign and earned him the Purple Cap.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Anshuman Hooda stopped from bowling in the DPL final?
What was Anshuman Hooda's status before the DPL final incident?
Before the final, Anshuman Hooda was the DPL 2026 tournament's leading wicket-taker. He also held the Purple Cap, highlighting his importance as a key bowler for South Delhi Superstarz.
Did Anshuman Hooda's team win the DPL 2026 final despite his restriction?
Yes, despite Hooda's unexpected restriction, the South Delhi Superstarz won the DPL 2026 final. They successfully chased a target of 183 runs, securing a seven-wicket victory.
How did South Delhi Superstarz win the DPL 2026 final?
South Delhi Superstarz won by successfully chasing a challenging target of 183 runs. They completed the pursuit with 10 balls to spare, reaching 183 in 18.2 overs for a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.