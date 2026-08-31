WATCH: DPL Star's Two Wild No-Balls Trigger Shock Bowling Ban In Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pacer Anshuman Hooda removed from DPL final after no-balls.

He bowled two high no-balls, ending his crucial spell.

Despite this, South Delhi Superstarz won the DPL 2026 title.

DPL Final No-Ball Ban: Anshuman Hooda endured a bizarre moment in the Delhi Premier League 2026 final when the South Delhi Superstarz pacer was prevented from completing his spell after sending down two dangerously high no-balls. The incident unfolded during the title clash, with Hooda producing two deliveries that were called above-waist-height no-balls. One of the wayward balls came perilously close to the batsman, adding further drama to an already high-pressure final.

After the second such delivery, Hooda was not allowed to continue bowling.

The unusual sequence meant one of South Delhi's leading performers was forced out of the attack at a crucial stage of the championship game.

Hooda's Final Takes Unexpected Turn

Anshuman Hooda had entered the DPL final as the tournament's leading wicket-taker and the holder of the Purple Cap.

His performances throughout the competition had made him one of South Delhi's most important bowling options, with the pacer repeatedly delivering breakthroughs when his team needed them.

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However, his final appearance produced a moment he would likely have wanted to avoid.

The two above-waist deliveries completely changed his involvement in the match. Instead of continuing his spell, Hooda had to watch the remainder of the contest from the sidelines as South Delhi's other bowlers took responsibility for the attack.

South Delhi Complete Trophy-Winning Chase

Despite Hooda's unexpected restriction, South Delhi Superstarz produced a dominant performance to finish their campaign with the trophy.

The Superstarz were set a challenging target of 183 but maintained control during their chase. Their batsmen kept the required rate within reach before completing the pursuit with 10 balls to spare.

South Delhi eventually reached 183 in 18.2 overs, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory and becoming DPL 2026 champions.

For Hooda, the final may have ended on a frustrating note, but his wicket-taking consistency had established him as one of the standout performers of South Delhi's campaign and earned him the Purple Cap.