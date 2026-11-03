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English NewsSportsIPLIPL 2027: Mohammad Amir Breaks Silence On His Participation

IPL 2027: Mohammad Amir Breaks Silence On His Participation

Amir obtained British citizenship in May 2026 and has since been playing domestic cricket in England as a local player. He has featured in competitions such as the T20 Blast and The Hundred.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 08:14 AM (IST)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has dismissed speculation about his participation in IPL 2027 mini-auction. The 34-year-old had recently registered for Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft as a UK resident, prompting reports that he could also enter the IPL auction after acquiring British citizenship.

However, Amir has now made his position clear, confirming that he will not register for the upcoming auction.

Amir Puts IPL 2027 Speculation To Rest

Amir obtained British citizenship in May 2026 and has since been playing domestic cricket in England as a local player. He has featured in competitions such as the T20 Blast and The Hundred.

His registration for the upcoming Afghanistan Premier League draft further fuelled speculation about a possible IPL appearance. Several reports suggested that the former Pakistan pacer could take part in the IPL 2027 mini-auction and potentially become part of the tournament.

However, Amir took to social media platform X to dismiss the claims. Making his stance clear, he wrote, "Hello, I would like to inform everyone that the news regarding the IPL is not correct."

Mohammad Amir's Record For Pakistan

Amir enjoyed a successful international career with Pakistan across all three formats. He represented the national team in 61 ODIs, picking up 81 wickets. In T20 Internationals, he claimed 71 wickets in 62 appearances, while his 36 Test matches yielded 119 wickets.

The left-arm pacer initially retired from international cricket in 2020 but later returned to the Pakistan team. He eventually brought his international career to an end in 2024.

Mohammad Amir's New Chapter In English Cricket

Following his move to England, Amir began featuring in domestic competitions as a local player. In June 2026, he represented Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast before turning out for Trent Rockets in The Hundred. He has also entered the player draft for the Afghanistan Premier League as an English player.

Although Pakistani cricketers have generally been unavailable for IPL participation, Amir's British citizenship meant he could potentially have been eligible to enter the auction. His decision not to register, however, puts an end to speculation about his involvement in IPL 2027.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood had previously featured in the IPL as a UK-based player, representing teams in the 2012 and 2015 editions.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Amir IPL IPL 2027
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