Since 2008, Only This Pakistani Cricketer Has Played In IPL; Here's How

Speculation surrounding former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s potential entry into the Indian Premier League (IPL) made headlines following his acquisition of British citizenship. Rumors suggested the pacer might enter the auction pool, but Amir firmly dispelled the claims.

Had he entered the league, he would have joined an extremely exclusive list of players, following in the footsteps of Azhar Mahmood as the only Pakistani-origin cricketer to feature in the IPL post-2008.

Pakistani players were an integral part of the inaugural IPL season in 2008. However, deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan subsequently led to a ban on Pakistani athletes participating in the tournament. Since that inaugural edition, Azhar Mahmood remains the single exception - a feat accomplished solely due to his British passport.

The British Passport Loophole

Born in Rawalpindi, Mahmood represented Pakistan in 21 Tests and 143 ODIs before making his final international appearance in 2007. Following his national stint, he transitioned to English county cricket, representing Kent.

Through his marriage to a British citizen and his continued residency while playing county matches, Mahmood acquired British citizenship. When he submitted his name for the IPL player auction, he registered as an English domestic player rather than a Pakistani national, paving the way for his entry into the league.

Stints with Punjab and Kolkata

Mahmood entered the league in 2012 when Kings XI Punjab secured his services at the auction. He delivered an immediate impact as an all-rounder, claiming 14 wickets and scoring 186 runs in his debut season.

He retained his spot with the Punjab franchise for the 2013 edition, picking up 15 wickets in 11 appearances while maintaining an efficient economy rate of 7.52.

2012-2013 (Kings XI Punjab): 29 wickets across two seasons; key lower-order contributor.

2014: Unsold at the player auction.

2015 (Kolkata Knight Riders): Signed as an injury replacement for New Zealand’s James Neesham by defending champions KKR, making a solitary appearance.

A Unique Place in League History

The 2015 outing with KKR proved to be Mahmood’s final match in the tournament. Across his IPL career, the all-rounder made 23 appearances, scoring 388 runs and taking 29 wickets. To date, he stands as the only player of Pakistani origin to have played in the IPL since the initial 2008 ban.