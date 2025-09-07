Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Date, Time, Opponent & Live Streaming Details

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: Team India has stormed into the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 after defeating China and will now face South Korea in the title clash this evening.

For Harmanpreet Singh’s men, the stakes are high as victory not only secures the Asia Cup crown but also paves the way to the Hockey World Cup.

The final will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.

India topped the Super 4 stage, while Korea secured second place after beating Malaysia. South Korea, five-time champions of the Asia Cup, will prove to be a tough challenge. India, who have lifted the trophy thrice (2003, 2007, 2017), will aim to equal Korea’s dominance with a strong performance.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming, Telecast details

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Date: 7th September, Sunday

Venue: Rajgir, Bihar

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

India’s Road to Asia Cup Hockey Final 2025

Team India has showcased consistency and dominance on their way to the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final.

Placed in a challenging group, Harmanpreet Singh and his men began their campaign with a convincing win, setting the tone early. Strong performances from the midfield and clinical finishing by the forwards ensured India maintained momentum throughout the tournament.

In the Super 4 stage, India topped the table by displaying solid defense, sharp penalty corners, and quick counter-attacks.

Their victory over China in the last stage sealed a well-deserved spot in the final. Key players like Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, and goalkeeper Krishan Pathak made crucial contributions, balancing both attack and defense effectively.

India’s journey has been a blend of discipline, fitness, and tactical brilliance. As they gear up to face South Korea in the final, the team will be eager to convert their impressive run into silverware and book their place in the Hockey World Cup.