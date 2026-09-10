Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2027? CSK Star Reveals Big Update

The uncertainty surrounding MS Dhoni’s IPL future has once again become a talking point among cricket fans. Supporters are keen to know whether the legendary wicketkeeper-batter will return for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2027. Dhoni has not made any official announcement about his plans, but CSK pacer Akash Madhwal is confident that the former captain will continue playing.

'Retirement not currently on Dhoni's mind'

Madhwal made it clear that the final call belongs to Dhoni. However, based on what he has seen during training, the CSK fast bowler believes there are strong indications that Dhoni could feature in the next IPL season.

According to Akash Madhwal, MS Dhoni has been regular at CSK training camp and has not missed a practice session since joining the squad. He has also been spending considerable time batting in the nets and working hard during training. Madhwal feels Dhoni’s commitment suggests that retirement is not currently on his mind.

Madhwal on Dhoni’s fitness

Akash Madhwal also spoke positively about Dhoni’s fitness and preparation. The CSK pacer said he is extremely confident that Dhoni will be part of IPL 2027, even putting his belief at 100 percent.

However, Madhwal’s comments should not be treated as official confirmation. Dhoni himself is yet to reveal whether he intends to play in the 2027 edition of the tournament.

For now, the decision remains with the former India captain. Still, Madhwal’s assessment of Dhoni’s training and fitness will undoubtedly encourage fans hoping to see him continue with CSK.

MS Dhoni remains approachable

Akash Madhwal also shed light on Dhoni’s personality inside the CSK dressing room. He described the veteran as calm, approachable and willing to help teammates whenever they need guidance.

Young players, in particular, can benefit significantly from sharing the dressing room with someone of Dhoni’s experience. Madhwal believes players can comfortably approach him with questions or problems and seek his advice.

Will Dhoni feature in IPL 2027?

There is still no official confirmation from Dhoni regarding his IPL 2027 plans. However, Madhwal’s observations from the CSK camp suggest that the veteran remains highly committed to training and maintaining his fitness.

For now, fans will have to wait for Dhoni himself to make the final call on whether he will return for another IPL season.