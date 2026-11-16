Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav smashed 82 runs off 29 balls for Mumbai in SMAT.

Mumbai chased 197 total in 15.4 overs winning by five wickets.

Yadav's consistent form strengthens his case for India T20I return.

Suryakumar Yadav appears determined to remind the Indian team management of what they are missing. The former T20I captain produced a breathtaking performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, tearing apart Gujarat's bowling attack to guide Mumbai to a comfortable victory. Chasing Gujarat's total, Surya needed just 29 deliveries to smash 82 runs. His explosive innings featured nine fours and seven sixes, translating into a remarkable strike rate of 282.76.

The Mumbai captain's assault ensured his team raced towards the target, crossing the 200-run mark before the 16th over.

Suryakumar Yadav Makes Strong Case For India Return

Suryakumar Yadav last represented India in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on March 8, 2026.

Under his leadership, India lifted the trophy, but he has not featured for the national side since that triumph.

This SMAT inning was his second consecutive impactful performance in the competition.

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Having already scored an unbeaten 60 against Hyderabad in Mumbai's opening fixture, Suryakumar has made an emphatic start to the tournament.

With Shreyas Iyer currently leading India's T20I team, Surya's immediate challenge is to earn his place back in the playing XI.

His latest performances have strengthened his case as a specialist batsman, even if a return to captaincy is not on the cards.

Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar Star With The Ball

Earlier, Gujarat managed 197 before being bowled out in 19.2 overs.

Ashutosh Sharma led their scoring with 42 off 22 balls, smashing five sixes and a four.

Mumbai's bowlers shared the workload, with Shardul Thakur and Atharva Ankolekar claiming three wickets apiece.

The chase then turned into a one-sided affair. Besides Suryakumar's blistering 82, Sarfaraz Khan provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 40 from just 17 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes.

Mumbai completed the chase in 15.4 overs, winning by five wickets with 4.2 overs remaining. With back-to-back substantial contributions, Suryakumar has given selectors plenty to consider ahead of India's next T20I assignments.