Suryakumar Yadav scored an explosive 82 runs off just 29 deliveries against Gujarat. His innings featured nine fours and seven sixes, leading Mumbai to victory.
82 Off 29 Balls! Suryakumar Yadav Sends Strong Message To India Selectors With Explosive SMAT Knock
Suryakumar Yadav is making a compelling case for an India comeback, delivering another explosive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
- Suryakumar Yadav smashed 82 runs off 29 balls for Mumbai in SMAT.
- Mumbai chased 197 total in 15.4 overs winning by five wickets.
- Yadav's consistent form strengthens his case for India T20I return.
Suryakumar Yadav appears determined to remind the Indian team management of what they are missing. The former T20I captain produced a breathtaking performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, tearing apart Gujarat's bowling attack to guide Mumbai to a comfortable victory. Chasing Gujarat's total, Surya needed just 29 deliveries to smash 82 runs. His explosive innings featured nine fours and seven sixes, translating into a remarkable strike rate of 282.76.
The Mumbai captain's assault ensured his team raced towards the target, crossing the 200-run mark before the 16th over.
Suryakumar Yadav Makes Strong Case For India Return
Suryakumar Yadav last represented India in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on March 8, 2026.
Under his leadership, India lifted the trophy, but he has not featured for the national side since that triumph.
This SMAT inning was his second consecutive impactful performance in the competition.
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Having already scored an unbeaten 60 against Hyderabad in Mumbai's opening fixture, Suryakumar has made an emphatic start to the tournament.
With Shreyas Iyer currently leading India's T20I team, Surya's immediate challenge is to earn his place back in the playing XI.
His latest performances have strengthened his case as a specialist batsman, even if a return to captaincy is not on the cards.
Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar Star With The Ball
Earlier, Gujarat managed 197 before being bowled out in 19.2 overs.
Ashutosh Sharma led their scoring with 42 off 22 balls, smashing five sixes and a four.
Mumbai's bowlers shared the workload, with Shardul Thakur and Atharva Ankolekar claiming three wickets apiece.
The chase then turned into a one-sided affair. Besides Suryakumar's blistering 82, Sarfaraz Khan provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 40 from just 17 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes.
Mumbai completed the chase in 15.4 overs, winning by five wickets with 4.2 overs remaining. With back-to-back substantial contributions, Suryakumar has given selectors plenty to consider ahead of India's next T20I assignments.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match?
When did Suryakumar Yadav last play for the Indian national team?
He last represented India in the T20 World Cup final on March 8, 2026. India lifted the trophy under his captaincy in that tournament.
What was the final outcome of the match between Mumbai and Gujarat?
Mumbai comfortably won the match by five wickets, chasing Gujarat's total in 15.4 overs. They had 4.2 overs remaining when they reached the target.
Who were the other significant contributors for Mumbai in the match?
Shardul Thakur and Atharva Ankolekar each claimed three wickets while bowling. Sarfaraz Khan also contributed an unbeaten 40 runs from 17 deliveries.
How do Suryakumar Yadav's recent performances impact his potential India return?
His back-to-back impactful scores, including an unbeaten 60 and 82, strengthen his case for an India return. These performances highlight his value as a specialist batsman.