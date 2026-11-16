WATCH: Litton Das Reveals Heartwarming Handwritten Birthday Note For Daughter After Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Litton Das scored century, dedicating it to his daughter.

He displayed a handwritten note.

His crucial innings helped Bangladesh recover from early collapse.

Litton Das Century Message: Litton Das found a beautiful way to celebrate his daughter Anayra's birthday despite being thousands of miles away from her. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman marked the occasion with a superb century against South Africa in the opening Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, dedicating the milestone to his little 'princess'. The emotional moment arrived on the second morning when Das completed his eighth Test hundred.

মনে রাখার মতো এক শতরান, উল্লাসের উদযাপন একেবারে মন থেকে ❤️ #SAvBAN https://t.co/jjHdaa3jAv November 16, 2026

Das Dedicates South Africa Test Ton To Daughter

Rather than celebrating with the usual gestures alone, Litton Das reached into his pocket, pulled out a handwritten note and displayed it towards the cameras.

The message carried a touching birthday wish for his daughter:

"Happy Birthday to my Princess. This 100 is for you!"

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The gesture added a personal dimension to an innings that was crucial for Bangladesh's fightback.

Unable to spend the special day with Anayra, Das ensured she remained part of his achievement through the heartfelt dedication.

Litton Das Leads Bangladesh's Recovery

Bangladesh had found themselves in serious trouble after losing five wickets for just 121 runs.

Das then took charge of the innings, building a vital partnership with Towhid Hridoy as the visitors looked to recover from a difficult position.

The right-hander brought up his half-century from 71 deliveries and ended the opening day unbeaten on 92.

He returned on Monday needing only a short passage of play to reach the three-figure mark.

His effort helped Bangladesh reach 400 in the first Test, giving the visitors a much-needed platform after their early collapse.

Hridoy also contributed a century, making the partnership particularly valuable to the team's recovery.

The hundred was significant beyond the personal celebration. Das became only the third Bangladesh batter to score a Test century against South Africa, adding another milestone to his international career.