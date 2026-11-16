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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Litton Das Reveals Heartwarming Handwritten Birthday Note For Daughter After Century

WATCH: Litton Das Reveals Heartwarming Handwritten Birthday Note For Daughter After Century

Litton Das turned a cricketing milestone into a special family moment, revealing a heartfelt message after reaching a century against South Africa.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Litton Das scored century, dedicating it to his daughter.
  • He displayed a handwritten note.
  • His crucial innings helped Bangladesh recover from early collapse.

Litton Das Century Message: Litton Das found a beautiful way to celebrate his daughter Anayra's birthday despite being thousands of miles away from her. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman marked the occasion with a superb century against South Africa in the opening Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, dedicating the milestone to his little 'princess'. The emotional moment arrived on the second morning when Das completed his eighth Test hundred.

Das Dedicates South Africa Test Ton To Daughter

Rather than celebrating with the usual gestures alone, Litton Das reached into his pocket, pulled out a handwritten note and displayed it towards the cameras.

The message carried a touching birthday wish for his daughter:

"Happy Birthday to my Princess. This 100 is for you!"

Also Check || WATCH: Fan Asks India Pacer To His Hold Baby During IND vs NZ ODI Series Decider

The gesture added a personal dimension to an innings that was crucial for Bangladesh's fightback.

Unable to spend the special day with Anayra, Das ensured she remained part of his achievement through the heartfelt dedication.

Litton Das Leads Bangladesh's Recovery

Bangladesh had found themselves in serious trouble after losing five wickets for just 121 runs.

Das then took charge of the innings, building a vital partnership with Towhid Hridoy as the visitors looked to recover from a difficult position.

The right-hander brought up his half-century from 71 deliveries and ended the opening day unbeaten on 92.

He returned on Monday needing only a short passage of play to reach the three-figure mark.

His effort helped Bangladesh reach 400 in the first Test, giving the visitors a much-needed platform after their early collapse.

Hridoy also contributed a century, making the partnership particularly valuable to the team's recovery.

The hundred was significant beyond the personal celebration. Das became only the third Bangladesh batter to score a Test century against South Africa, adding another milestone to his international career.

Frequently Asked Questions

To whom did Litton Das dedicate his century against South Africa?

Litton Das dedicated his eighth Test century to his daughter, Anayra, on her birthday. He was thousands of miles away and wanted to celebrate the occasion with her.

How did Litton Das dedicate his century to his daughter?

He pulled out a handwritten note that read, "Happy Birthday to my Princess. This 100 is for you!"

What impact did Litton Das's century have on Bangladesh's innings?

His century was crucial for Bangladesh's recovery after they lost five wickets for 121 runs. He built a vital partnership, helping the visitors reach a total of 400 in the first Test.

What was the historical significance of Litton Das's century against South Africa?

Litton Das became only the third Bangladesh batter to score a Test century against South Africa. This milestone adds another achievement to his international career.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Litton Das BCB WTC South Africa Vs Bangladesh
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