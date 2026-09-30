Not Parthiv Patel! This Ex-India Star Set To Take Charge As BCCI Interim Chief Selector: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajit Agarkar's tenure as BCCI selection panel chief nears end.

Pragyan Ojha reportedly appointed interim chairman.

BCCI office-bearers authorized to find a permanent successor.

Ajit Agarkar BCCI Replacement: The Ajit Agarkar era at the top of India’s senior men’s selection panel appears to be nearing its conclusion, with an interim chairman emerging while the BCCI works towards appointing a permanent successor. Agarkar’s current tenure is being said to end on October 4. The latest development came after a selection committee meeting in Guwahati on Tuesday, where Agarkar was apparently absent.

According to Cricbuzz, Pragyan Ojha, the senior-most member of the current panel by Tests played, has been asked to take charge temporarily.

Pragyan Ojha Set For Temporary Role

Ojha has represented India in 24 Tests, putting him ahead of RP Singh, SS Das and Ajay Ratra in terms of Test experience among the current panel, according to the latest reports.

That experience makes him the natural candidate to oversee the committee while the BCCI decides on Agarkar’s permanent replacement.

The Cricbuzz report quoted an anonymous source stating:

"You never know anything might happen in the BCCI. But Ojha looks an acceptable candidate for everyone,"

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Whether Ojha remains in charge beyond the interim period will depend on the BCCI’s eventual decision regarding the next chairman.

The Board’s office-bearers have been authorised to decide on the selection committee, with reports indicating that the formal replacement process could take time.

What About Parthiv Patel?

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has also been repeatedly linked with the chairman’s position.

Times of India had reported a few weeks ago that Patel had emerged as a strong candidate to succeed Agarkar, although no formal appointment had been announced at that stage.

That leaves the structure of the selection panel in a state of transition. Ojha could oversee proceedings in the short term, while the BCCI completes the process of identifying Agarkar’s full-time successor.

For now, the clearest development is that Agarkar’s tenure seems to be approaching its scheduled end, Ojha is reportedly positioned to step in temporarily, and the next phase of India’s selection committee is beginning to take shape.