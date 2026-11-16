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English NewsSportsCricket13 Sixes, 135 Not Out Off 48! Rajat Patidar Scripts History With Explosive SMAT Knock

13 Sixes, 135 Not Out Off 48! Rajat Patidar Scripts History With Explosive SMAT Knock

Rajat Patidar produced a breathtaking display in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, rewriting Madhya Pradesh's record books with a remarkable innings.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajat Patidar scored an unbeaten 135 off 48 balls in SMAT 2026.
  • His innings included eight boundaries and thirteen maximums.
  • Patidar became first Madhya Pradesh centurion in SMAT history.

Rajat Patidar has made a habit of taking attacks apart with his aggressive strokeplay in the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain brought that same destructive approach to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, producing an innings that will be remembered in Madhya Pradesh cricket. Representing Madhya Pradesh against Assam in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday, Patidar smashed an unbeaten 135 from just 48 deliveries. His knock featured eight boundaries and 13 maximums, taking the MP innings to a formidable total of 250/6 in 20 overs.

Patidar Becomes First SMAT Centurion From MP

The right-hander arrived at the crease at No. 5 and wasted little time in shifting gears.

He brought up his hundred in only 41 balls before continuing his assault to finish with a career-defining score.

The innings carried a significant milestone beyond the sheer volume of runs. Rajat Patidar became the first batsman to register a century for Madhya Pradesh in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Read More: IPL 2027 Retention: 5 Players Worth Over ₹10 Crore Who Could Be Released

His rapid hundred set the platform for a massive finish, with Assam's bowlers unable to contain him during the closing stages.

The 13 sixes were particularly striking, underlining the power and range that have made him such a dangerous middle-order presence in the IPL.

Patidar's contribution proved central to Madhya Pradesh crossing the 250-run mark, giving the side a strong platform to defend.

Shivang Kumar Provides Support In MP's 250-Run Total

While Patidar dominated the innings, Shivang Kumar also made a valuable contribution with 61 runs.

Ankush Singh added 23, while Akshat Raghuvanshi chipped in with 19.

The remaining batters had brief outings: Apurve Dwivedi scored three, Tripuresh Singh was dismissed without scoring, and Aniket Verma managed one.

However, the day belonged to Patidar. His unbeaten 135, completed at a strike rate of 281.25, combined remarkable speed with a historic achievement for Madhya Pradesh in the competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant milestone did Rajat Patidar achieve in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

Rajat Patidar became the first batsman to register a century for Madhya Pradesh in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He achieved this with an unbeaten 135* against Assam.

How many runs did Rajat Patidar score in his recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match?

Rajat Patidar smashed an unbeaten 135 runs from just 48 deliveries against Assam. His destructive innings included eight boundaries and 13 maximums.

What was Madhya Pradesh's total score in the match where Rajat Patidar scored his century?

Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 135, along with Shivang Kumar's 61, propelled Madhya Pradesh to a formidable total of 250/6 in 20 overs against Assam.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB IPL RAJAT PATIDAR SMAT
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