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English NewsSportsCricketIPL 2027 Retention: 5 Players Worth Over ₹10 Crore Who Could Be Released

IPL 2027 Retention: 5 Players Worth Over ₹10 Crore Who Could Be Released

Here are five cricketers earning more than ₹10 crore who could potentially be released ahead of IPL 2027.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 12:51 PM (IST)

The retention lists for all franchises ahead of the IPL 2027 season are scheduled to be announced on November 17. Several major names, including Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, have already been involved in reported player trades and will represent different franchises next season. However, discussions surrounding possible releases have become equally prominent as teams prepare for the upcoming mini-auction.

With a mini-auction on the cards, franchises could look to free up a significant portion of their remaining purse by releasing some expensive players. Kolkata Knight Riders, for instance, have Cameron Green, who carries a price tag of ₹25.2 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants have Nicholas Pooran, whose salary stands at ₹21 crore despite an underwhelming previous campaign. Several other high-profile players could also find themselves on the release list.

Here are five cricketers earning more than ₹10 crore who could potentially be released ahead of IPL 2027.

Five Players Who Could Be Released Ahead Of IPL 2027

1. Cameron Green (KKR - ₹25.2 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders made a massive investment in Cameron Green during the IPL 2026 auction, spending ₹25.2 crore to secure his services. The Australian all-rounder was expected to make a significant impact with both bat and ball. However, his overall contribution did not quite match the expectations attached to his price tag.

Green scored 322 runs and picked up seven wickets in 14 matches last season. KKR could consider releasing him to create additional room in their auction budget.

2. Trent Boult (MI - ₹12.50 crore)

Trent Boult is among the most experienced fast bowlers in IPL history and is approaching the landmark of 150 wickets in the competition. However, his IPL 2026 campaign was far from impressive. The Mumbai Indians pacer managed just two wickets and conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.62. Considering his recent returns, MI could reassess their investment in the New Zealand left-arm pacer before finalising their retention list.

3. Prashant Veer (CSK - ₹14.20 crore)

Chennai Super Kings made a significant investment in Prashant Veer at the IPL 2026 auction, paying ₹14.20 crore for the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder. The franchise had been looking to fill the gap following Ravindra Jadeja's departure.

However, Veer struggled to make the most of his opportunities during the season. He did not get many chances to contribute with the ball and managed only 90 runs across five batting innings. CSK could consider releasing him if they decide to restructure their squad.

4. Marcus Stoinis (PBKS - ₹11 crore)

Marcus Stoinis could also face an uncertain future at Punjab Kings following the reported arrival of Hardik Pandya. Punjab already have Marco Jansen in their squad, giving the franchise multiple pace-bowling all-rounder options. Accommodating Stoinis, Jansen and Hardik in the same playing XI could become a selection challenge. With limited spots available, PBKS might consider releasing the Australian all-rounder to create room for other squad requirements.

5. Jitesh Sharma (RCB - ₹11 crore)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could also review Jitesh Sharma's position ahead of the next season. The wicketkeeper-batter has struggled to deliver consistent performances over the last two IPL campaigns. Despite earning ₹11 crore, he has scored just 377 runs in 31 matches across the previous two seasons.

Although RCB have enjoyed title-winning success during this period, Jitesh's individual returns could prompt the franchise to reconsider his place in the squad.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2027 IPL 2027 Retention List
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