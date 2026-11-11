Pakistan Become First Established Test-Playing Nation To Achieve This In 149 Years Of Cricket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan debutants Tayyab, Taha, Arafat scored half-centuries.

This rare feat made Pakistan second team historically.

Pakistan declared 434/9 with Shakeel's 93 runs.

Sri Lanka ended Day 2 at 114/3, trailing 320.

Pakistan's decision to introduce four new faces in the Rawalpindi Test against Sri Lanka has produced a remarkable statistical milestone. Three of those debutants, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha and Arafat Minhas, scored half-centuries in the same innings, making Pakistan only the second team in Test cricket history to achieve the feat.

The distinction is even more significant because the only previous occurrence came during Zimbabwe's first-ever Test match against India in 1992. Pakistan have now become the first established Test-playing nation to have three debutants score fifties in one innings. Their impressive batting display helped the hosts post 434/9 declared on Day 2 of the first Test.

Three Pakistan Debutants Join Rare Test Cricket Club

Tayyab Arif and Mohammad Taha set the record in motion on the opening day, with both making valuable contributions in their maiden Test appearances. Tayyab scored an attacking 57 from 51 deliveries, while Taha showed patience at No. 3 to make 51 off 105 balls.

Arafat Minhas completed the trio on Tuesday. The left-handed batter struck 52 from 72 balls, including nine fours and a six, to become the third Pakistan debutant in the innings to register a half-century.

The only comparable instance came in Harare in 1992, when Andy Flower, Grant Flower and Dave Houghton all crossed 50 against India. Zimbabwe were playing their inaugural Test at the time, making Pakistan's achievement particularly noteworthy.

Saud Shakeel Misses Century As Pakistan Declare At 434

While the debutants grabbed the headlines, Saud Shakeel was Pakistan's leading run-scorer. The left-hander fell agonisingly short of three figures, departing for 93 after spending 199 deliveries at the crease. Asitha Fernando dismissed him, with Kusal Mendis completing the catch behind the stumps.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori also made a useful contribution, scoring 48. Arafat's fifty and the lower-order runs helped Pakistan move beyond 400 before the declaration came at 434/9 after 106.3 overs.

Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka claimed three wickets apiece for Sri Lanka, but the visitors had a substantial total to chase.

Saqib Khan Strikes Twice As Sri Lanka End Day 2 On 114/3

Pakistan carried their momentum into the second innings with the ball. Debutant Saqib Khan made an immediate impact, taking two wickets, while experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas removed Pasindu Sooriyabandara for a duck.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 12/2 before Lahiru Udara attempted to stabilise the innings with 42 off 52 balls. Saqib eventually dismissed him as well, leaving the visitors at 65/3.

Kamindu Mendis and captain Dhananjaya de Silva then prevented further damage with an unbeaten partnership. Kamindu was 40 not out and De Silva 22 not out when bad light brought play to an early close.

Sri Lanka finished Day 2 on 114/3, still 320 runs behind Pakistan's first-innings total, with seven wickets remaining.