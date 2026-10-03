Pakistan's Early Exit From 2027 World Cup? Scenario That Could Knock Them Out

The 2027 ODI World Cup schedule has revealed a challenging group-stage campaign for Pakistan. The team has been drawn alongside arch-rivals India, Australia, Afghanistan, hosts Zimbabwe and Qualifier A in Group A. With several strong opponents in the same group, Pakistan will need a consistent run of results to progress to the next stage.

Pakistan will begin its World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on October 8. Two days later, on October 10, the team will face India in Johannesburg in one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage.

Pakistan's remaining group fixtures are against Qualifier A on October 15, Zimbabwe on October 19 and Australia on October 22. With five matches in the opening phase, every result could have a big impact on the team's chances of progressing.

How Can Pakistan Qualify For Next Stage?

The 2027 World Cup will feature 14 teams and a revamped competition structure.

Before the main group stage, the three lowest-ranked qualifying teams will participate in a Super Series, with the winner earning a place in the tournament proper.

The 12 teams in the main competition will then be split into two groups of six. Each side will play five matches, facing every other team in its group once.

The top three teams from each group will qualify directly for the Super-7 stage. The final place will go to the better-performing fourth-placed team from the two groups.

Therefore, Pakistan will need to finish among the top three in Group A to guarantee progression. A fourth-place finish could also keep their campaign alive, but only if their record is better than the fourth-placed team in Group B.

Group-Stage Points Won't Carry Forward

If Pakistan manages to qualify for the Super-7 stage, the team will start that phase without carrying over its group-stage points.

The Super-7 stage will feature seven teams, with each side playing six matches against the others. Pakistan has been allocated the A3 seed for this stage, while India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka have also been given pre-determined seeds.

However, the teams that ultimately make it to the Super-7 stage will depend on the group-stage results.

Top Four Needed For Semi-Finals

The Super-7 stage will determine the four semi-finalists. The top four teams at the end of this round will advance to the knockout phase.

For Pakistan, that means the route to the semi-finals will require success at two different stages. First, they must navigate a difficult Group A campaign and secure qualification for the Super-7. They will then need another strong run of results in the seven-team phase to finish inside the top four.

With India, Australia and Afghanistan among their group opponents, Pakistan's margin for error could be limited right from the beginning of the 2027 ODI World Cup.