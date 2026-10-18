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English NewsSportsCricketMohammad Rizwan Gets Big PCB Relief Amid Betting And Pakistan Dressing-Room Leak Probe

Mohammad Rizwan Gets Big PCB Relief Amid Betting And Pakistan Dressing-Room Leak Probe

Muhammad Rizwan can resume domestic cricket from October 19 after PCB permission, amid an ongoing inquiry into betting and dressing-room leak allegations.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Muhammad Rizwan cleared for domestic cricket amid ongoing probe.
  • Probe concerns online betting, gambling, and information leaks.
  • PCB approval does not signal formal end of inquiry.
  • Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq faced NCCA questioning earlier.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan has received permission to return to domestic cricket while an investigation into allegations of online betting, gambling and the leaking of dressing-room information remains ongoing.

Rizwan is expected to feature in the Presidents Cup first-class tournament from October 19, representing Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). Former Pakistan captain and current SNGPL director and head coach Muhammad Hafeez confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had emailed its domestic department's approval for Rizwan's participation.

The development marks a significant step towards the 33-year-old's return to competitive cricket after he and fellow Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq were prevented from playing domestic cricket following their recall from England in August.

Muhammad Rizwan Gets PCB Nod After NCCA Questioning

According to a report by PTI, Rizwan and Imam were asked to face an inquiry by the National Cyber Crime Cell (NCCA) over allegations involving online betting, gambling and the unauthorised disclosure of information from the Pakistan team's dressing room.

Both players' phones were reportedly seized by security personnel accompanying the Pakistan squad during the second Test at Lord's. The devices remain with the investigating agency for forensic examination, according to the report.

Rizwan has appeared before the NCCA twice for questioning. However, the precise nature of the complaints being investigated has not been made clear publicly.

The wicketkeeper-batter's latest clearance concerns his participation in domestic cricket. It should not be interpreted as a formal exoneration or confirmation that the investigation has concluded.

Pakistan Star's Return Could Come As Inquiry Nears Conclusion

Rizwan's last competitive appearance came during the second Test against England at Lord's in August. The experienced Pakistan international has since remained away from competitive action as the inquiry continued.

A source cited by PTI said the situation had eased following Rizwan's latest session with the NCCA in Lahore on October 10. The source also suggested that the investigation could conclude soon, although no official closure of the case has been confirmed.

Imam, meanwhile, has largely remained out of the public eye since the inquiry began.

Rizwan's return to the field would provide a route back to competitive action after an extended absence. He has represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 103 One-Day Internationals and 106 T20 Internationals, according to the figures cited in the report.

For now, the PCB's decision allows Rizwan to resume domestic cricket, even as questions surrounding the allegations remain unresolved. His participation in the Presidents Cup will be the next development to watch as the inquiry progresses.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Muhammad Rizwan been allowed to return to cricket?

Yes, Muhammad Rizwan has received permission from the PCB to play domestic cricket. He is expected to participate in the Presidents Cup first-class tournament starting October 19.

What is Muhammad Rizwan being investigated for?

He is under investigation by the NCCA over allegations of online betting, gambling, and leaking dressing-room information. The precise nature of the complaints has not been publicly clarified.

Is the investigation into Muhammad Rizwan concluded?

No, the investigation is still ongoing. His clearance for domestic cricket is not a formal exoneration or confirmation that the inquiry has ended.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
PCB Pakistan Cricket Muhammad Rizwan Presidents Cup
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