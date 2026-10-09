India leads the five-match T20I series 1-0. They secured a convincing eight-wicket victory in the opening match.
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing 11s
India now face West Indies in Ranchi for the second match of their on-going T20I series. Here's who won the toss and which players will be in action tonight.
- India currently leads T20I series against West Indies 1-0.
- West Indies won toss, elected to bowl first today.
- India played unchanged; West Indies made one team change.
IND vs WI T20 Toss: India and West Indies are going to face off in the second T20I of their five-match series today at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The hosts head into the encounter with a 1-0 advantage after registering a convincing eight-wicket victory in the opening match. India will be eager to secure another win and strengthen their position in the series. West Indies will look to bounce back, level the scoreline and keep their hopes of a series victory alive.
IND vs WI T20I: Toss & Playing 11 Updates
Toss for IND vs WI 2nd T20I has been conducted. Shai Hope won and elected for bowl first.
One change for the visitors while the hosts enter the contest with the same combination. Here's a look at India and West Indies' playing 11s:
IND - Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav
WI - Shai Hope (C), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
Read More: New Zealand Hit By Double Injury Blow Ahead Of India Series! Two Players Ruled Out
India vs West Indies T20I: Head-To-Head Record
India have enjoyed a stronger record against West Indies in T20 internationals.
The sides have met 32 times in the format, with India recording 21 wins compared to the Caribbean team's 10 victories, while one encounter produced no result.
The Men in Blue added to their tally with a dominant eight-wicket victory in the opening game of the ongoing series on October 6, 2026.
That result put India ahead 1-0 in the five-match contest. West Indies will now look to improve their record and level the series in the second T20I in Ranchi.
Cricket fans across India can follow the action through television broadcasts and digital streaming platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current series standing between India and West Indies?
Who won the toss in the second T20I match?
West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss. He elected for his team to bowl first in the match.
Where is the second T20I between India and West Indies being played?
The second T20I is being played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.
What is the head-to-head record between India and West Indies in T20 internationals?
India has a stronger record with 21 wins out of 32 T20 internationals. West Indies has 10 victories, with one encounter having no result.