India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing 11s

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India currently leads T20I series against West Indies 1-0.

West Indies won toss, elected to bowl first today.

India played unchanged; West Indies made one team change.

IND vs WI T20 Toss: India and West Indies are going to face off in the second T20I of their five-match series today at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The hosts head into the encounter with a 1-0 advantage after registering a convincing eight-wicket victory in the opening match. India will be eager to secure another win and strengthen their position in the series. West Indies will look to bounce back, level the scoreline and keep their hopes of a series victory alive.

IND vs WI T20I: Toss & Playing 11 Updates

Toss for IND vs WI 2nd T20I has been conducted. Shai Hope won and elected for bowl first.

One change for the visitors while the hosts enter the contest with the same combination. Here's a look at India and West Indies' playing 11s:

IND - Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

WI - Shai Hope (C), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

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India vs West Indies T20I: Head-To-Head Record

India have enjoyed a stronger record against West Indies in T20 internationals.

The sides have met 32 times in the format, with India recording 21 wins compared to the Caribbean team's 10 victories, while one encounter produced no result.

The Men in Blue added to their tally with a dominant eight-wicket victory in the opening game of the ongoing series on October 6, 2026.

That result put India ahead 1-0 in the five-match contest. West Indies will now look to improve their record and level the series in the second T20I in Ranchi.

Cricket fans across India can follow the action through television broadcasts and digital streaming platforms.