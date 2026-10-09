New Zealand Hit By Double Injury Blow Ahead Of India Series! Two Players Ruled Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand's T20I squad faces injuries before India series.

Chapman, Foulkes out; Clarkson, Tickner replace them for T20Is.

Mitchell Santner captains New Zealand in five-match T20I series.

New Zealand Players Injured: New Zealand have been forced to reshuffle their squad ahead of the upcoming T20I series against India, with injuries ruling Mark Chapman and Jack Foulkes out of the five-match contest. The setbacks have prompted the selectors to bring in all-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner as replacements. The series is scheduled to begin on October 22, with the Black Caps now having to adjust their plans before the opening encounter.

Chapman, Foulkes Out Injured Before India Series

Mark Chapman sustained an injury to his left hamstring while playing in the European T20 League last month.

The setback has ruled him out of the T20I series against India, although he is expected to recover in time for the subsequent ODI assignments.

His absence is a significant change for New Zealand as they prepare to face India across five T20Is. The team management will monitor his recovery ahead of the 50-over fixtures.

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Zal Foulkes, meanwhile, picked up a right hip flexor injury during a training session with the Canterbury men's team.

His recovery timeline remains uncertain, leaving New Zealand without a confirmed date for his return to competitive cricket.

Clarkson & Tickner Drafted Into New Zealand Squad

With Chapman and Foulkes unavailable, Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have received opportunities to join the national setup for the India series. Clarkson provides an all-round option, while Tickner adds another fast-bowling choice to the squad.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over the injuries and wished both sidelined players a speedy recovery.

He also welcomed Clarkson and Tickner into the group, noting their excitement about being involved in the series.

Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand in the five-match T20I series.

The squad also features Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevan Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Nathan Smith, alongside Clarkson and Tickner.