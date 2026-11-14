Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar added to India's Test squad.

Kuldeep Yadav released from Test squad for domestic cricket.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant joined Test squad after fitness clearance.

BCCI confirmed these squad changes for the New Zealand series.

IND vs NZ Test Squad: The BCCI has announced a significant change to India's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, adding fast bowler Gurnoor Brar while releasing experienced spinner Kuldeep Yadav for domestic cricket. The latest update also brings good news for India, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant joining the Test squad in Wellington.

The changes were confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday, November 14, ahead of the opening Test scheduled to begin on November 19.

Gurnoor Brar Gets Test Squad Call-Up, To Miss 5th ODI

Gurnoor has been added to the Test squad and will now join the Indian players preparing for the New Zealand series. His inclusion means he will not be available for the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday, November 15.

The BCCI has clarified that no replacement will be named for the fast bowler in the ODI squad. Gurnoor was part of India's ODI group for the ongoing series, and his latest inclusion gives him an opportunity to be part of the Test setup.

Why Has Kuldeep Yadav Been Released From India's Test Squad?

Kuldeep Yadav, who was part of the original Test squad announced in October, has been released to return to India and participate in ongoing domestic cricket.

The BCCI has not described the move as a disciplinary or performance-related decision. Kuldeep continues to remain part of India's squad for the fifth ODI against New Zealand.

Rishabh Pant Joins India Test Squad In Wellington

There is also a positive update concerning Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter has joined the Indian Test squad in Wellington after receiving fitness clearance following his recovery from a side strain.

Pant had been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after sustaining the injury during the Irani Cup. His return gives India another wicketkeeping option ahead of the two-match series.

India's Updated Test Squad For New Zealand Series

Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar.

India's two-Test series against New Zealand begins on November 19 in Wellington. The second Test is scheduled to start on November 27 in Christchurch.