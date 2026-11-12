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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 4th ODI: Will Rain Spoil Another Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Will Rain Spoil Another Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast

After three rain-hit matches, fans are hoping for uninterrupted action in Tauranga. But will the weather cooperate when India take on New Zealand?

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • First three IND vs NZ ODIs disrupted by rain; 4th match crucial.
  • Tauranga weather forecast promising, anticipating full match play.
  • India made squad changes; Shreyas Iyer will lead team.

IND vs NZ ODIs: Rain has become an unwelcome feature of India's ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, with the weather interrupting all three matches so far. The opening encounter was shortened, the second ended with a DLS result, while the third ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled. With India leading 2-0 in the five-match series, the fourth fixture carries significant importance. A victory would seal the series for the hosts, while New Zealand need a win to keep their hopes of drawing the contest alive. The big question ahead of Friday's clash is whether rain will once again have the final say.

There is, however, encouraging news from the weather department.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: What Does The Weather Forecast Say

According to AccuWeather, Tauranga has just a 1% chance of precipitation on Friday, November 13.

The forecast is particularly encouraging for the afternoon, when the fourth ODI is scheduled to get underway.

Read More: 'Blunder': Ex-India Star Delivers Blunt Verdict On Hardik Pandya's GT Exit After PBKS Trade

If the prediction holds, fans could finally witness the first uninterrupted 50-over contest of the series.

After three successive weather interruptions, even a full day's play would come as a welcome relief for both teams.

India Face Squad Changes Ahead Of Crucial Clash

The build-up to the fourth ODI has also seen changes to India's squad.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have been withdrawn from the final two matches, with the team making adjustments ahead of the upcoming Test assignments.

Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the side, while Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Yash Thakur have been brought into the squad.

The availability of senior batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has also attracted attention, with fans keen to see them in action.

India have the opportunity to wrap up the series with two matches still remaining. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be desperate to avoid another defeat.

For now, the forecast offers reason for optimism. Whether Tauranga delivers a full 100-over contest or rain once again disrupts proceedings will become clear on Friday.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather outlook for the 4th ODI between India and New Zealand?

The forecast for Friday, November 13, in Tauranga shows only a 1% chance of rain, especially during the afternoon. This offers optimism for an uninterrupted match.

What is the current status of the ODI series?

India is currently leading the five-match ODI series against New Zealand by 2-0. All three previous matches were affected by rain.

Which players have been added or removed from India's squad for the remaining ODIs?

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have been withdrawn. Shreyas Iyer will lead, with Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Yash Thakur joining the squad.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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