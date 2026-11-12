'Blunder': Ex-India Star Delivers Blunt Verdict On Hardik Pandya's GT Exit After PBKS Trade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Kaif called Hardik's Mumbai Indians return a blunder.

His captaincy and performance significantly declined during Mumbai stint.

Hardik traded to Punjab Kings for the IPL 2027 season.

Hardik Pandya Trade: Hardik Pandya stepping in a non-captaincy role in the IPL could prove beneficial for his career, according to former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif. However, the ex-Indian batsman believes the all-rounder made a costly mistake when he left Gujarat Titans to rejoin Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 season. Hardik enjoyed a memorable beginning with Gujarat, guiding the newcomers to the IPL trophy in their inaugural campaign in 2022 before taking them to another final a year later.

His move back to Mumbai brought a different set of challenges, and Kaif feels the decision affected both his individual performances and leadership.

Kaif's Verdict On Hardik's GT Exit

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said:

"It was a blunder by Hardik to leave GT. I think it was an emotional call. He had a connection with MI, and maybe that drew him back. It is always a tough call. You made GT champions and were the king there, but that decision hurt him."

"He went backwards in his performance and captaincy. It would be better for him to forget the second part with MI as soon as he can and move forward,"

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Kaif Backs Hardik's New Role At Punjab Kings

Hardik Pandya is set for another change after Mumbai traded him to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh ahead of IPL 2027.

With Shreyas Iyer expected to continue as PBKS captain, the India all-rounder is likely to operate without leadership responsibilities.

Kaif believes that could take pressure off the 32-year-old.

"Many players want captaincy. But a lot of them do not perform well under the pressure of captaincy. It is not everybody's cup of tea. It is even more difficult in the IPL anyway. It will be good for Hardik that he is not captain."

"At PBKS, he should look to regain his form as a batter, a bowler, and a finisher. There is no doubt that he is a great player. So it is good that he is not the captain. He can focus on his game. Being an all-rounder and a captain is all the more difficult,"

The exchange is the most expensive player trade in IPL history.

Hardik moves to Punjab for Rs 18 crore, up from his previous Rs 16.35 crore deal, while Arshdeep joins Mumbai at his existing Rs 18 crore fee.