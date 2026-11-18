Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India starts New Zealand Test series; WTC points crucial.

Wellington's Basin Reserve hosts first Test, challenging India's record.

Match begins November 19, live on Sony Sports Network.

IND vs NZ 1st Test: India are set to begin their two-match Test series against New Zealand with the opening contest at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19. After the white-ball leg of the tour, Shubman Gill's side will now face a different challenge in conditions traditionally known to test visiting batsmen. The five-day encounter carries added significance for India, who need valuable points to strengthen their position in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

The visitors will also be keen to improve their record at the Wellington venue, having registered just one Test win there in eight attempts.

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Match Date & Time

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be played from November 19 onwards at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

For Indian viewers, the day's play is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 3:00 AM IST on the opening morning.

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The match will start at 11:00 AM local time in New Zealand.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Cricket fans in India can follow the match live on the Sony Sports Network.

Those looking to watch the action online can tune in to the IND vs NZ 1st Test live stream on the Sony LIV app or website.

A paid subscription will be required to access the live stream.

Why Is Wellington Test Important For India?

India's previous record at the Basin Reserve makes this assignment particularly challenging.

Their only victory at the ground came in 1968, when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi captained the team to an eight-wicket win.

New Zealand have won five of the seven Tests played there since, with the remaining two ending in draws.

The WTC points are equally important. India entered the series placed fourth with 68 points from 11 matches and a points percentage of 51.52.

With seven Tests left in the cycle, including a five-match home series against Australia in 2027, a strong result in New Zealand could prove significant for their final qualification hopes.