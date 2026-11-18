Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India captain Tilak Varma joined Asia Cup captains in Qatar.

Cake-cutting featured India and Pakistan captains together.

Joint appearance drew attention amid strained India-Pakistan relations.

India's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 captain Tilak Varma joined the skippers of the other participating teams for a pre-tournament photoshoot in Qatar. A cheerful cake-cutting ceremony brought the captains together, but the presence of Pakistan's representative alongside the Indian batsman has also drawn attention. The event offered a rare glimpse of the players sharing a relaxed moment before the cricket takes centre stage. Captains from the participating sides gathered for photographs and took part in the ceremony.

Tilak Varma's Cake-Cutting Moment With Pak Skipper

TROPHY UNVEILING CEREMONY OF THE RISING STARS ASIA CUP 2026 - QATAR!!!



PSL management really needs to look at this and learn how to organise a captains' press conference and trophy unveiling in big 2026-27. pic.twitter.com/xapOAJTyoE November 17, 2026

While the photoshoot was intended to mark the build-up to the competition, the joint appearance of India and Pakistan's captains became a highlight due to strained cricketing and political relations.

India has maintained a no-handshake policy with Pakistan following the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack in early 2025.

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Against that backdrop, seeing the two sides' representatives together during the photoshoot has attracted particular interest.

The cake-cutting moment, however, was part of the tournament's pre-event activities and brought together the captains of all the participating teams.

Tilak Varma To Lead India's Campaign In Qatar

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will bring emerging cricketers from across the continent to Qatar, giving them an opportunity to compete against regional opposition and showcase their potential.

Tilak will captain India in the tournament. The left-handed batsman has already become an important member of India's white-ball setup, and the assignment offers him another opportunity to demonstrate his leadership credentials.

India will have several young players looking to make the most of the platform and push their case for bigger opportunities.

With arch-rivals also in the competition, the tournament promises a demanding test for the emerging sides.

Interestingly, Tilak Varma played one of this best innings against Pakistan to guide India to a senior Asia Cup title just last year.