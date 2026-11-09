'Now Everyone Knows The Truth': David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja Over Sandpaper Gate Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom David Warner supports Usman Khawaja's Sandpaper Gate revelations.

Khawaja claimed wider involvement; Warner questioned investigation thoroughness.

Warner urged accountability and transparency in the original investigation.

Former Australia opener David Warner has thrown his support behind Usman Khawaja following fresh revelations about the infamous 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal. Warner has backed his former teammate's account, saying the truth about the ball-tampering episode needed to emerge, even eight years after the incident. Khawaja's recent autobiography has reopened debate over the scandal, with claims that the episode involved more than the three players who were officially punished.

Warner addressed the controversy in an Instagram video, expressing gratitude to Khawaja for speaking publicly.

Warner Endorses Khawaja's Account

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

David Warner, who was banned alongside Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft following the Cape Town Test, described Khawaja's revelations as accurate and defended his decision to share them years later.

"It's been eight years since I've spoken on this topic. And Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you've done. It's 100% accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there."

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He also dismissed suggestions that Khawaja's decision to discuss the episode was primarily driven by the release of his book.

"People wanted to know it; you've come out and said it, and now people are saying, 'Why eight years on?' Talking about selling a book, this is Usman's story. This is what Usman believes,"

Questions Raised Over Original Investigation

As per Sydney Morning Herald, excerpts from Khawaja's autobiography suggested that sandpaper had also been used during the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth, challenging the established account that the operation was confined to the Cape Town match.

Khawaja further argued that awareness of the plan extended beyond the three players who faced sanctions and that responsibility should have been shared across the team.

Warner questioned the completeness of the original investigation, pointing out that Khawaja, who was seated next to Bancroft, was never interviewed.

"Now, this whole interview process was rushed and botched. Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft; Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me. We're not here to point fingers, and we're not opening our wounds."

He called for transparency and accountability rather than continued scrutiny of those raising questions.

"It's about accountability, transparency, ensuring that the truth is properly examined. And perhaps it's time people stop scrutinising the person asking for accountability and start asking those responsible for the investigation to provide it,"

The renewed debate has once again placed Australia's handling of the 2018 scandal under the spotlight.