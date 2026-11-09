IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket'Now Everyone Knows The Truth': David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja Over Sandpaper Gate Claims

'Now Everyone Knows The Truth': David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja Over Sandpaper Gate Claims

David Warner has publicly supported Usman Khawaja's explosive claims about Sandpaper Gate in a recent Instagram video uploaded on his account.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • David Warner supports Usman Khawaja's Sandpaper Gate revelations.
  • Khawaja claimed wider involvement; Warner questioned investigation thoroughness.
  • Warner urged accountability and transparency in the original investigation.

Former Australia opener David Warner has thrown his support behind Usman Khawaja following fresh revelations about the infamous 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal. Warner has backed his former teammate's account, saying the truth about the ball-tampering episode needed to emerge, even eight years after the incident. Khawaja's recent autobiography has reopened debate over the scandal, with claims that the episode involved more than the three players who were officially punished.

Warner addressed the controversy in an Instagram video, expressing gratitude to Khawaja for speaking publicly.

Warner Endorses Khawaja's Account

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

David Warner, who was banned alongside Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft following the Cape Town Test, described Khawaja's revelations as accurate and defended his decision to share them years later.

"It's been eight years since I've spoken on this topic. And Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you've done. It's 100% accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there."

Read More: WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Grooves To Daler Mehndi's Hit Song During Diwali Celebrations

He also dismissed suggestions that Khawaja's decision to discuss the episode was primarily driven by the release of his book.

"People wanted to know it; you've come out and said it, and now people are saying, 'Why eight years on?' Talking about selling a book, this is Usman's story. This is what Usman believes,"

Questions Raised Over Original Investigation

As per Sydney Morning Herald, excerpts from Khawaja's autobiography suggested that sandpaper had also been used during the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth, challenging the established account that the operation was confined to the Cape Town match.

Khawaja further argued that awareness of the plan extended beyond the three players who faced sanctions and that responsibility should have been shared across the team.

Warner questioned the completeness of the original investigation, pointing out that Khawaja, who was seated next to Bancroft, was never interviewed.

"Now, this whole interview process was rushed and botched. Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft; Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me. We're not here to point fingers, and we're not opening our wounds."

He called for transparency and accountability rather than continued scrutiny of those raising questions.

"It's about accountability, transparency, ensuring that the truth is properly examined. And perhaps it's time people stop scrutinising the person asking for accountability and start asking those responsible for the investigation to provide it,"

The renewed debate has once again placed Australia's handling of the 2018 scandal under the spotlight.

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent revelations about the 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal has Usman Khawaja made?

Khawaja's autobiography claims sandpaper was used in a preceding Test and that more than three players knew about the plan. He believes responsibility should have been shared more widely.

How has David Warner reacted to Usman Khawaja's account of the scandal?

David Warner has publicly supported Khawaja, calling his revelations accurate.

What criticism has David Warner made about the original investigation into the Sandpaper Gate incident?

Warner described the initial investigation as "rushed and botched."

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Nov 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs South Africa Usman Khawaja David Warner Cricket Controversy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs NZ: Gautam Gambhir Coaching Staff Split? 3 ODI Pacers To Stay Back In New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Gautam Gambhir Coaching Staff Split? 3 ODI Pacers To Stay Back In New Zealand
Cricket
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Grooves To Daler Mehndi's Hit Song During Diwali Celebrations
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Grooves To Daler Mehndi's Hit Song During Diwali Celebrations
Cricket
'Coaches Are Scared To...': Ex-India Coach Reveals How He Approached Virat Kohli Amid Batting Struggles
'Coaches Are Scared To...': Ex-India Coach Reveals How He Approached Virat Kohli Amid Batting Struggles
Cricket
IPL 2027: Four Mumbai Indians Stars Who Could Be Traded Or Released
IPL 2027: Four Mumbai Indians Stars Who Could Be Traded Or Released
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget