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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Abhishek Sharma Grooves To Daler Mehndi's Hit Song During Diwali Celebrations

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Grooves To Daler Mehndi's Hit Song During Diwali Celebrations

Abhishek Sharma swapped cricket gear for festive attire as he celebrated Diwali with loved ones. A viral video shows the India star showing off his dance moves.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Sharma celebrated Diwali, seen dancing with family.
  • He grooved to Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'.
  • Celebration followed India's T20I series, scoring a century.

Abhishek Sharma Dance: Abhishek Sharma gave fans a glimpse of his festive side as he celebrated Diwali away from the cricket field. The India T20 opener appeared in high spirits in a video shared on social media, where he was seen dancing alongside a group of people believed to be family members and friends. The left-hander, known for his aggressive approach with the bat, traded his cricketing persona for a lively celebration, joining those around him to groove to a popular Bollywood-era party favourite.

Abhishek Sharma Grooves To Daler Mehndi's Hit Song

The video captures Abhishek enjoying the occasion in an outdoor courtyard alongside a group of people.

Wearing an ethnic outfit, he joined the celebrations as Daler Mehndi's energetic track 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' played.

Abhishek appeared to be fully immersed in the moment, dancing with the group and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Read More: 'Coaches Are Scared To...': Ex-India Coach Reveals How He Approached Virat Kohli Amid Batting Struggles

The clip offered followers a brief look at how the cricketer marked the festival, away from the attention and demands of international cricket.

The post also gave fans a chance to see a more relaxed side of the youngster. While Abhishek has made headlines for his explosive batting and performances in India's colours, this time it was his dance moves that caught attention.

Abhishek Comes Off Productive T20I Series

The Diwali celebrations came after a busy international assignment for Abhishek Sharma.

He was part of India's squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which the hosts won 3-2.

The left-handed batsman also produced a rapid-fire century during the series, adding another memorable performance to his growing list of contributions in the shortest format.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Abhishek Sharma celebrate Diwali?

He celebrated by dancing with family and friends, appearing in high spirits. He grooved to a popular Bollywood-era party favourite in an ethnic outfit.

What song did Abhishek Sharma dance to during Diwali?

Abhishek Sharma grooved to Daler Mehndi's hit song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'. He was fully immersed in the moment with the group.

What was Abhishek Sharma's recent cricket assignment?

He was part of India's squad for a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. India won the series 3-2.

How did Abhishek Sharma perform in the T20I series against New Zealand?

He produced a rapid-fire century during the five-match T20I series. This added another memorable performance to his growing list of contributions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ T20Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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