WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Grooves To Daler Mehndi's Hit Song During Diwali Celebrations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma celebrated Diwali, seen dancing with family.

He grooved to Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'.

Celebration followed India's T20I series, scoring a century.

Abhishek Sharma Dance: Abhishek Sharma gave fans a glimpse of his festive side as he celebrated Diwali away from the cricket field. The India T20 opener appeared in high spirits in a video shared on social media, where he was seen dancing alongside a group of people believed to be family members and friends. The left-hander, known for his aggressive approach with the bat, traded his cricketing persona for a lively celebration, joining those around him to groove to a popular Bollywood-era party favourite.

Abhishek Sharma Grooves To Daler Mehndi's Hit Song

Abhishek Sharma celebrating Diwali with his family at home in Amritsar.Away from the noise, the spotlight and the cricketing madness, it’s these precious moments with loved ones that make life special.

Wishing him & his family a very Happy Diwali 🪔#HappyDiwali #abhisheksharma pic.twitter.com/aYNwRL4zRn November 8, 2026

The video captures Abhishek enjoying the occasion in an outdoor courtyard alongside a group of people.

Wearing an ethnic outfit, he joined the celebrations as Daler Mehndi's energetic track 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' played.

Abhishek appeared to be fully immersed in the moment, dancing with the group and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

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The clip offered followers a brief look at how the cricketer marked the festival, away from the attention and demands of international cricket.

The post also gave fans a chance to see a more relaxed side of the youngster. While Abhishek has made headlines for his explosive batting and performances in India's colours, this time it was his dance moves that caught attention.

Abhishek Comes Off Productive T20I Series

The Diwali celebrations came after a busy international assignment for Abhishek Sharma.

He was part of India's squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which the hosts won 3-2.

The left-handed batsman also produced a rapid-fire century during the series, adding another memorable performance to his growing list of contributions in the shortest format.