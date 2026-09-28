India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsScienceSpaceX Starship Reaches Orbit, Deploys 26 Starlink Satellites In Major Test For Artemis Mission

SpaceX Starship Reaches Orbit, Deploys 26 Starlink Satellites In Major Test For Artemis Mission

Starship is the biggest and most powerful spacecraft ever built and it is meant to support NASA's Artemis moon program.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 11:43 PM (IST)

Edited by: Kieran Burke

US airspace giant SpaceX on Monday launched its Starship spacecraft into orbit. The firm hoped the Starship could complete six full laps around Earth in order to prove its readiness for NASA's Artemis moon program.

"Starship is orbital," Mission Control announced to cheers. The Launch took place at Starbase, Texas. The laps were supposed to last around 10 hours, ending with a Pacific splashdown near Chile.

But just an hour after liftoff, SpaceX said it planned to bring Starship back to Earth after about three hours in orbit, cutting the 10-hour trip short.

Starship launches 26 satellites

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman praised SpaceX for reaching orbit and "managing every step in a safe, responsible and especially inspirational way."

Starship is the biggest and most powerful spacecraft ever built, it was propelled by a 407-foot (124-meter) rocket that was designed from the start to be fully reusable.

The spacecraft was loaded with 26 of the latest and most advanced Starlink satellites, which were released one by one, to join the 11,000 older models already providing internet service.

"All 26 Starlink V3 operational satellites deployed and operating nominally," SpaceX CEO ElonMusk wrote on X.

SpaceX's so-called V3 satellites are designed to unfold their antennas and solar panels after release before establishing connections with Earth and other Starlink satellites.

SpaceX began flying Starship in 2023 and the program has seen its successes and failures of successive tests. Technical challenges remain before Starship can fulfill its mandates, such as conduct commercial flights, deploy data centers in orbit or reach the Moon or the Red Planet.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 28 Sep 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
NASA SpaceX Starship
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
‘Very Strong’ El Nino Likely Through Winter 2026-27, Climate Risks For India
‘Very Strong’ El Nino Likely Through Winter 2026-27, Climate Risks For India
Science
ISRO Employees Seek Govt Clarification Over Privatisation. Here's Why?
ISRO Employees Seek Govt Clarification Over Privatisation. Here's Why?
Science
ISRO GSLV-F17 Launch: EOS-05 Satellite Successfully Placed In Orbit, Gaganyaan Mission Next
ISRO GSLV-F17 Launch: EOS-05 Satellite Successfully Placed In Orbit, Gaganyaan Mission Next
Science
ISRO's 'Naughty Boy' GSLV Set For Liftoff With EOS-05 Tonight: What Will It Do?
ISRO's 'Naughty Boy' GSLV Set For Liftoff With EOS-05 Tonight: What Will It Do?
Advertisement

Videos

Ujjain Row: Owaisi reacts to Shahi Masjid controversy, says mosques cannot be demolished this way
Ujjain Clash: Shahi Masjid demolition row escalates, stone-pelting and lathi-charge reported
LPU Action: CM Bhagwant Mann Orders Strict Action, DGP Reaches Campus
Ujjain Mosque Row: Shahi Masjid Portion Removal Begins After Heavy Protest
Punjab News: Heavy Police Deployment at LPU After Campus Unrest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget