Somvati Amavasya will be observed on Monday, November 9, 2026. The Amavasya Tithi will remain until 12:31 PM on that day, making the morning hours suitable for rituals.
Somvati Amavasya 2026: Check Date, Govardhan Puja Muhurat And More
Somvati Amavasya is being observed on November 9, 2026. Check today's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious timings and Govardhan Puja muhurat for November 10.
- Somvati Amavasya on November 9 for holy bathing rituals.
- Govardhan Puja is November 10, worship 6:40-8:50 AM.
- Today's Panchang lists Rahukaal, various auspicious muhurats.
Somvati Amavasya is being observed on Monday, November 9, 2026. The Amavasya Tithi will remain until 12:31 PM, after which Pratipada will begin. Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 10, with the morning muhurat falling between 6:40 AM and 8:50 AM. Know today's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious timings and important religious details.
Somvati Amavasya 2026
Somvati Amavasya holds special religious significance as Amavasya falls on a Monday. According to the Panchang, Amavasya Tithi will continue until 12:31 PM on November 9. Devotees traditionally observe holy bathing, donations and Pitru Tarpan on this occasion.
The sunrise on Monday is at 6:39 AM, and Amavasya will prevail during the morning hours. Devotees observing Amavasya rituals can plan their religious activities accordingly.
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Govardhan Puja 2026 Date And Muhurat
Govardhan Puja will be observed on Tuesday, November 10. Although Pratipada begins on Monday afternoon at 12:31 PM, it will prevail during Tuesday's sunrise. The auspicious morning muhurat for Govardhan Puja is from 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM. Devotees worship Govardhan Maharaj and offer Annakut on this occasion.
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Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2026
- Day: Monday
- Tithi: Amavasya until 12:31 PM, followed by Pratipada
- Nakshatra: Swati until 7:24 AM, followed by Vishakha
- Yoga: Saubhagya until 2:57 AM on November 10, followed by Shobhan
- Karana: Nag until 12:31 PM, Kinstughna until 1:12 AM on November 10, followed by Bav
- Sun Sign: Libra
- Moon Sign: Libra until 2:48 AM on November 10, followed by Scorpio
- Sunrise: 6:39 AM
- Sunset: 5:31 PM
- Moonrise: 6:40 AM
- Moonset: 5:12 PM
Rahukaal And Shubh Muhurat On November 9
- Rahukaal: 8:00 AM to 9:22 AM
- Yamaganda: 10:43 AM to 12:05 PM
- Gulika Kaal: 1:26 PM to 2:48 PM
- Dusht Muhurat: 12:26 PM to 1:10 PM and 2:37 PM to 3:20 PM
- Varjyam: 1:27 PM to 3:10 PM
- Brahma Muhurat: 4:54 AM to 5:46 AM
- Abhijit Muhurat: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM
- Vijay Muhurat: 1:53 PM to 2:37 PM
- Godhuli Muhurat: 5:31 PM to 5:57 PM
- Nishita Muhurat: 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM on November 10
- Amrit Kaal: 11:49 PM to 1:32 AM on November 10
Important Religious Timings
Aadal Yoga will prevail from 6:39 AM to 7:24 AM. Vinchhudo is recorded from 2:48 AM to 6:40 AM on November 10. Bhadra, Panchak and Gandmool are also mentioned in today's Panchang.
Somvati Amavasya rituals can be performed during the morning hours before Amavasya Tithi ends at 12:31 PM. Govardhan Puja and Annakut celebrations will take place on Tuesday morning during the auspicious muhurat from 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM.
[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Somvati Amavasya being observed in 2026?
What rituals are associated with Somvati Amavasya?
On Somvati Amavasya, devotees traditionally observe holy bathing, make donations, and perform Pitru Tarpan. These religious activities are typically planned for the morning hours.
When is Govardhan Puja in 2026 and what is its auspicious timing?
Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The auspicious morning muhurat for the puja is from 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM.
What is the Tithi on November 9, 2026?
On Monday, November 9, 2026, the Tithi will be Amavasya until 12:31 PM. After this time, Pratipada Tithi will begin.