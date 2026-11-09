Somvati Amavasya 2026: Check Date, Govardhan Puja Muhurat And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Somvati Amavasya on November 9 for holy bathing rituals.

Govardhan Puja is November 10, worship 6:40-8:50 AM.

Today's Panchang lists Rahukaal, various auspicious muhurats.

Somvati Amavasya is being observed on Monday, November 9, 2026. The Amavasya Tithi will remain until 12:31 PM, after which Pratipada will begin. Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 10, with the morning muhurat falling between 6:40 AM and 8:50 AM. Know today's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious timings and important religious details.

Somvati Amavasya 2026

Somvati Amavasya holds special religious significance as Amavasya falls on a Monday. According to the Panchang, Amavasya Tithi will continue until 12:31 PM on November 9. Devotees traditionally observe holy bathing, donations and Pitru Tarpan on this occasion.

The sunrise on Monday is at 6:39 AM, and Amavasya will prevail during the morning hours. Devotees observing Amavasya rituals can plan their religious activities accordingly.

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Govardhan Puja 2026 Date And Muhurat

Govardhan Puja will be observed on Tuesday, November 10. Although Pratipada begins on Monday afternoon at 12:31 PM, it will prevail during Tuesday's sunrise. The auspicious morning muhurat for Govardhan Puja is from 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM. Devotees worship Govardhan Maharaj and offer Annakut on this occasion.

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Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2026

Day: Monday

Monday Tithi: Amavasya until 12:31 PM, followed by Pratipada

Amavasya until 12:31 PM, followed by Pratipada Nakshatra: Swati until 7:24 AM, followed by Vishakha

Swati until 7:24 AM, followed by Vishakha Yoga: Saubhagya until 2:57 AM on November 10, followed by Shobhan

Saubhagya until 2:57 AM on November 10, followed by Shobhan Karana: Nag until 12:31 PM, Kinstughna until 1:12 AM on November 10, followed by Bav

Nag until 12:31 PM, Kinstughna until 1:12 AM on November 10, followed by Bav Sun Sign: Libra

Libra Moon Sign: Libra until 2:48 AM on November 10, followed by Scorpio

Libra until 2:48 AM on November 10, followed by Scorpio Sunrise: 6:39 AM

6:39 AM Sunset: 5:31 PM

5:31 PM Moonrise: 6:40 AM

6:40 AM Moonset: 5:12 PM

Rahukaal And Shubh Muhurat On November 9

Rahukaal: 8:00 AM to 9:22 AM

8:00 AM to 9:22 AM Yamaganda: 10:43 AM to 12:05 PM

10:43 AM to 12:05 PM Gulika Kaal: 1:26 PM to 2:48 PM

1:26 PM to 2:48 PM Dusht Muhurat: 12:26 PM to 1:10 PM and 2:37 PM to 3:20 PM

12:26 PM to 1:10 PM and 2:37 PM to 3:20 PM Varjyam: 1:27 PM to 3:10 PM

1:27 PM to 3:10 PM Brahma Muhurat: 4:54 AM to 5:46 AM

4:54 AM to 5:46 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM

11:43 AM to 12:26 PM Vijay Muhurat: 1:53 PM to 2:37 PM

1:53 PM to 2:37 PM Godhuli Muhurat: 5:31 PM to 5:57 PM

5:31 PM to 5:57 PM Nishita Muhurat: 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM on November 10

11:39 PM to 12:31 AM on November 10 Amrit Kaal: 11:49 PM to 1:32 AM on November 10

Important Religious Timings

Aadal Yoga will prevail from 6:39 AM to 7:24 AM. Vinchhudo is recorded from 2:48 AM to 6:40 AM on November 10. Bhadra, Panchak and Gandmool are also mentioned in today's Panchang.

Somvati Amavasya rituals can be performed during the morning hours before Amavasya Tithi ends at 12:31 PM. Govardhan Puja and Annakut celebrations will take place on Tuesday morning during the auspicious muhurat from 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]