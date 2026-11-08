Kali Puja 2026: 7 Traditional Bengali Dishes That Add Flavour To The Festive Celebrations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vegetables and sweets complete festive meals, preserving heritage.

Kali Puja is celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. The festival holds special significance in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, where devotees worship Goddess Kali during midnight rituals and offer prayers seeking her blessings. Along with traditional puja ceremonies, food plays an important role in the celebrations, with families preparing a variety of dishes as bhog.

Bengali households prepare an elaborate festive spread featuring traditional rice preparations, vegetable dishes, fish curries, meat delicacies and sweets. While some dishes are prepared as sacred offerings to the Goddess, others are enjoyed with family members and shared with neighbours as part of the festivities.

7 Traditional Bengali Bhog Dishes For Kali Puja

1. Bengali Khichuri

Bengali khichuri is one of the most popular dishes prepared during religious festivals. Made with fragrant Gobindobhog rice and yellow moong dal, this comforting preparation is flavoured with ginger, green chillies and seasonal vegetables. The spices are kept mild, giving the dish a simple yet delicious taste. It is commonly served as bhog during traditional puja celebrations.

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2. Mixed Vegetable Or Labra

Labra is a traditional Bengali mixed vegetable preparation that is often served alongside khichuri during religious festivities. It is made using seasonal vegetables such as cauliflower, potatoes, pumpkin, radish, carrots and peas. The vegetables are lightly seasoned and cooked together, with grated coconut and a little sugar added to enhance the flavour.

3. Niramish Pathar Mangsho

Niramish pathar mangsho is a traditional mutton preparation associated with certain Kali Puja customs. In some household and community traditions, mutton is offered to Goddess Kali as part of the rituals. The curry is prepared without onion or garlic, while ginger, yoghurt and whole spices lend it a rich flavour. Its preparation and offering vary across communities and traditions.

4. Chhanar Payesh

Chhanar payesh is a traditional Bengali dessert prepared using cottage cheese or rice cooked slowly in full-cream milk. It is flavoured with cardamom and garnished with dry fruits, making it a rich and delicious sweet dish. The dessert is also prepared during festive occasions and religious celebrations.

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5. Traditional Bengali Fish Curry

Fish holds a special place in Bengali cuisine, and different varieties of freshwater fish are prepared during festive celebrations. Rui kalia and katla kalia are among the popular choices, while some households prefer a lighter fish jhol. These traditional fish preparations add variety to the festive meal and reflect Bengal's rich culinary heritage.

6. Bengali Mutton Biryani

Kolkata-style mutton biryani is another popular delicacy that features in festive Bengali meals. It is prepared using long-grain Basmati rice and tender mutton, slow-cooked with aromatic spices. A distinctive feature of this biryani is the addition of a boiled and fried potato. Kewra water, rose water and ghee give the preparation its characteristic aroma and flavour.

7. Basanti Pulao

Also known as mishti pulao, Basanti pulao is a mildly sweet yellow rice preparation commonly made during Bengali festivals, including Kali Puja and Durga Puja. It is prepared using short-grain Gobindobhog rice, ghee, cashews, raisins and whole spices. Its beautiful yellow colour and delicate sweetness make it a festive favourite.

Kali Puja celebrations are deeply connected with devotion, traditional customs and community gatherings. Preparing these Bengali delicacies and sharing them with loved ones adds to the festive spirit. These traditional dishes also help families preserve Bengal's rich food culture and pass its culinary traditions on to younger generations.