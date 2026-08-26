Raksha Bandhan 2026: Rakhi Broken During Courier Delivery? Know The Right Way To Tie It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom If Rakhi breaks during delivery, use a new, intact one.

Auspicious rituals traditionally require whole, intact items, not broken.

Respectfully dispose of broken Rakhi, avoiding environmental pollution.

Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on the full moon day of Shravan , August 28, 2026. Rakhi is not just a thread, but a symbol of love, trust, and a pledge to protect a brother and sister. Many sisters, due to distance or other reasons, are unable to reach their brothers, so they send Rakhi in advance by courier. However, if upon opening the package, the Rakhi is found to be broken during the courier. Can it be mended and tied on the brother's wrist, or is it necessary to buy a new Rakhi? How is the Raksha Sutra considered auspicious in religious traditions, and what are the actual rules regarding a broken Rakhi? Let's explore the best course of action, keeping in mind the tradition of using whole and intact objects for auspicious occasions.

What To Do If You Find A Broken Rakhi In Your Courier

If a Rakhi breaks during delivery, it's best to use a new, intact Rakhi instead of mending it. Religious traditions advise avoiding the use of broken or damaged items for worship and auspicious purposes. Sisters often send special Rakhis to their brothers, carrying emotional attachments. If such a Rakhi breaks, or if the thread or decorative part gets damaged during courier, it can simply be decorated and placed in a puja plate. However, to tie it on your brother's wrist, buy a new, intact Rakhi. This maintains the tradition and eliminates any doubts.

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What To Do With A Broken Rakhi?

Instead of throwing a broken Rakhi in the trash, it's considered appropriate to respectfully set it aside. Some traditions recommend placing such Rakhi near the roots of a tree or immersing it in water. Keep in mind that plastic and metal Rakhis are popular these days. Do not throw such Rakhis into rivers or other bodies of water; they harm the environment, so it's best to wrap them in a clean cloth and keep them in a place of worship.

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FAQs

Is it auspicious to mend a broken Rakhi and tie it to your brother?

It's traditional to use whole objects for auspicious occasions, so it's considered better to tie a new Rakhi rather than mending a broken one. Is there a difference between a Rakhi thread breaking and the entire Rakhi breaking?

If only the decorative part of the Rakhi is broken and the thread is intact, the situation may be different. However, if the thread itself is broken, it would be appropriate to use a new Rakhi. Can a broken Rakhi sent by your sister be used for worship?

Yes, instead of throwing away a sentimentally special Rakhi, it can be wrapped in a clean cloth and placed respectfully in a place of worship. Is it necessary to mend a broken Rakhi before buying a new one?

No, mending a broken Rakhi is not a mandatory religious practice. It is better to simply choose a new and intact Rakhi to tie on your brother's wrist.