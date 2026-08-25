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English NewsReligionCan You Tie Rakhi During Your Period? Know The Traditional Beliefs

Can You Tie Rakhi During Your Period? Know The Traditional Beliefs

On your period on Raksha Bandhan? Can you tie Rakhi to your brother? Know the traditional beliefs, rituals and customs associated with celebrating Raksha Bandhan during menstruation.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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  • Love, good wishes paramount; menstruation is a natural process.

Raksha Bandhan is the most important festival of unwavering love and the promise of protection between a brother and sister. Every year, sisters eagerly await this day, but sometimes their periods (menstruation) begin on the day of the festival. In such situations, sisters often wonder whether they can tie a Rakhi to their brother during their period?

Rules Related To Religious Beliefs And Worship

In the Sanatan tradition and scriptures, menstruation is considered a normal, natural bodily process. However, during this time, it is advised to refrain from worship, temple visits, and religious rituals to give the body rest and balance its energy.

Avoiding worshipping deities: On Raksha Bandhan, the first rakhi is offered to the family deity, Laddu Gopal, or Lord Ganesha. During menstruation, women should avoid directly touching the deity's idol or preparing the puja thali.

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The essence of Raksha Bandhan: Raksha Bandhan is not a difficult ritual, but rather a festival of love and protection between brothers and sisters. Therefore, emotions and mutual affection are considered paramount.

The Easiest And Right Way To Tie Rakhi During Periods

If you're on your period on Raksha Bandhan, there's no need to miss the festival or feel discouraged. Here are a few simple steps you can easily tie a Rakhi to your brother:

  • Get the puja thali decorated by someone else: Get the work of preparing the puja thali, lighting the lamp and offering the first Rakhi to God done by some other woman of the house (like mother or sister-in-law).
  • Maintain good hygiene: Take a bath and wear clean clothes. Maintain a positive mindset.
  • Tie Rakhi directly to your brother: You can yourself apply roli-rice tilak on your brother's forehead and lovingly tie Rakhi on his wrist.
  • Feed sweets and take blessings: You can feed sweets to your brother with your own hands and take blessings of protection and love from him.

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Changing Thinking And Opinions Of Astrologers

Today, many scholars and sociologists believe that menstruation is a natural bodily process, not a sin or impurity. In ancient times, women were excused from domestic and religious duties during this period to provide relief from physical pain, weakness, and fatigue. Raksha Bandhan is entirely based on a sister's well-being and wish for her brother's protection. If you have pure love and good wishes for your brother, there's no stopping you from tying a Rakhi. If you wish to adhere strictly to traditional rituals, you can happily perform all other rituals, simply avoiding the main deity worship. There is no need to distance this sacred relationship of love and protection due to any natural law.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did ancient traditions advise women to rest during menstruation?

Ancient practices excused women from domestic and religious duties during this period to provide relief from physical pain, weakness, and fatigue.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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