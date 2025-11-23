Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Usha Vance Pushes Back After Photos Without Wedding Ring Ignite Online Speculation

Usha Vance Pushes Back After Photos Without Wedding Ring Ignite Online Speculation

Usha Vance faced a wave of online speculation after photos appeared to show her without her wedding ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

United States Second Lady Usha Vance stepped into the spotlight this week, not for a speech or an official event, but because of a surprising swirl of online chatter. Social media lit up after images surfaced showing her without her wedding ring, igniting a wave of speculation about her marriage to Vice President JD Vance.

How A Single Photo Set Off A Storm

The pictures were taken on November 19 during Usha’s visit to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where she accompanied First Lady Melania Trump. In several close-up shots, her left hand appeared bare. That small detail was all it took for users across platforms to spin fresh theories about possible tension between the couple.

As the photos spread, commentary grew louder. Some online voices seized the moment to revive long-standing rumors about the relationship. Others treated it as lighthearted fodder, joking that the Vice President might be headed for a night on the couch.

What Usha’s Team Said

Her representatives moved swiftly to tamp down the noise. A spokesperson told People that Usha, who shares three children with JD Vance, simply lives a hands-on life like many parents. She spends much of her day “doing a lot of dishes, giving lots of baths, and forgetting her ring sometimes,” the spokesperson said.

Public Scrutiny Has Been Building

The couple has weathered months of heightened public attention. Earlier this year, a video of JD Vance warmly embracing Erika, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event fueled commentary from critics and supporters alike.

During an appearance at the University of Mississippi, Erika introduced the Vice President by noting that she saw “some similarities” between Kirk and Vance. “No one will ever replace my husband,” she told the audience. “But I do see some similarities of my husband in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.” Their onstage hug quickly went viral, adding more momentum to the conversation surrounding the Vice President’s personal life.

Comments On Faith Added More Attention

In a separate Turning Point USA appearance, Vance added yet another layer of discussion when he spoke about his hope that Usha, who is Hindu, might one day embrace Catholicism, the faith he adopted in 2019. “I believe in the Christian Gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he told the crowd.

A Look At The Couple’s Roots

Usha and JD Vance met while studying at Yale Law School and married in 2014. Today, they are raising three children together: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Photos Melania Trump JD Vance Usha Vance Social Media Buzz
