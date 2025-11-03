Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldVladimir Putin Or Xi Jinping? Trump Reveals Who's 'Tougher' To Deal With

Vladimir Putin Or Xi Jinping? Trump Reveals Who's 'Tougher' To Deal With

Donald Trump praises Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin as smart, tough, and serious leaders, calling both powerful figures who must be taken seriously.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a rare moment of admiration for foreign counterparts, US President Donald Trump lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a CBS News interview aired Sunday. Describing both leaders as "smart, tough, and serious," Trump drew no distinction between the two, calling them equally formidable on the world stage.

‘They’re Not People To Be Toyed With’

When asked which leader he found tougher to deal with, Putin or Xi, Trump declined to pick one over the other.

"Both tough. Both smart," he told CBS. "They’re very strong leaders. These are people not to be toyed with. You have to take them seriously. They’re not walking in saying, ‘Oh, isn’t it a beautiful day?’ These are serious people, tough, smart leaders."

The comments mark one of Trump’s few public gestures of praise for the Chinese and Russian presidents in recent months, as tensions continue to rise across both the Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe.

‘We Get Along Great,’ Trump Says Of Xi Jinping

Reflecting on his meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea, Trump said he had always shared what he described as a "good relationship" with the Chinese leader.

"We get along great, and we always really have," he said. "He is a powerful man, a strong man, and a very powerful leader."

Trump also discussed the impact of his trade policies on global markets, admitting that the tariffs he imposed on Chinese goods caused economic ripples but defended them as necessary leverage in negotiations.

"It hurt because I was taking in a lot of money from China," he said. "We were doing very well against China. Then they said, ‘We have to fight back.’ Their power is rare earth, something they’ve been building up for 25, 30 years."

Despite the escalating trade war, which saw tariffs exceed 100 percent, Trump said he later agreed to cut tariffs by 10 percent after talks with Xi in Busan.

Trump Pushes For Ukraine Ceasefire, Praises Putin’s Leadership

Turning to Russia, Trump reiterated his long-standing claim that President Putin "will listen to him," asserting that the ongoing war in Ukraine could have been avoided had he remained in office.

"The war would have never started if I had been re-elected," Trump said, again blaming his successor, Joe Biden, for what he called a "stupid war."

The US president also explained his approach to dealing with Moscow, saying he preferred to use sanctions against Russia rather than tariffs. While outlining this strategy, Trump offered another unexpected compliment to the Russian leader, describing Putin as a "great leader" who wants to "make a whole lotta money" for his country.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump News Donald Trump US China Relations Trump CBS Interview Trump Praises Xi Trump Praises Putin
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
Election 2025
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
India
SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Compliance Affidavits
SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Affidavits
Cities
21 Dead, 14 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Telangana's Rangareddy; PM Announces Aid
21 Dead, 14 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Telangana's Rangareddy; PM Announces Aid
Advertisement

Videos

Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Donald Trump Hints At Global Nuclear Tensions, Mentions India’s No-First-Use Policy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget