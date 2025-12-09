Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIsraeli Forces Raid UNRWA HQ In Jerusalem, Replace UN Flag In Major Escalation

Israeli Forces Raid UNRWA HQ In Jerusalem, Replace UN Flag In Major Escalation

Israeli forces raided UNRWA’s Jerusalem HQ, seized equipment and replaced the UN flag, prompting strong condemnation over violation of international law.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 9: Israeli forces raided the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem, seizing items and replacing the UN flag with Israel's flag.

In a statement on X, the agency's Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said Israeli police, accompanied by municipal officials, forcibly entered its compound in Sheikh Jarrah early on Monday morning.

"Police motorcycles, as well as trucks and forklifts, were brought in and all communications were cut. Furniture, IT equipment and other property was seized," he said. "The UN flag was pulled down and replaced with an Israeli flag."

UNRWA has not used the building since the beginning of the year after Israeli authorities ordered the agency to vacate all of its premises and halt operations inside Israel.

Lazzarini said this follows "months of harassment that included arson attacks in 2024, hateful demonstrations and intimidation, supported by a large-scale disinformation campaign, as well as anti-UNRWA legislation passed by the Israeli parliament in breach of its international obligations".

Israel barred UNRWA from operating on its soil after claiming some employees had participated in the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. UNRWA denied the allegations, while in October the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found that Israel's allegations against UNRWA were unsubstantiated, as per Al Jazeera.

Still, Israel's claims prompted the United States, historically UNRWA's largest donor, to suspend funding.

UNRWA was forced to repatriate its international staff from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, severely limiting aid distribution at a time when Palestinians are facing extreme shortages of food and shelter, as per Al Jazeera.

In October, the ICJ issued an advisory opinion reaffirming Israel's legal obligation to support UN relief efforts in Gaza, including those carried out by UNRWA, and to cooperate with UN agencies operating in the occupied territories.

Lazzarini condemned the latest attack on UNRWA as a direct violation of international law, saying it showed "a blatant disregard of Israel's obligation as a United Nations Member State to protect & respect the inviolability of UN premises," Al Jazeera quoted.

While Israel has attempted to strip the compound of its UN status, Lazzarini said its actions have no legal effect. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Jerusalem United Nations Middle East Conflict Gaza Crisis UNRWA
