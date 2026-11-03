Iranian state television and media outlets are broadcasting civil defence instructions on how people should protect themselves in the event of a nuclear explosion, raising questions about whether Tehran fears a possible major US attack. The guidance, however, may also be part of precautionary preparedness measures by the Iranian administration. According to reports, a public safety video is being aired across state-run channels, explaining what civilians should do during and after an atomic blast, including how to seek shelter and limit exposure to radioactive contamination.

Avoid The Blast

The video advises people not to look directly at the intense flash of an explosion. Those caught outdoors who cannot immediately enter a building are told to take cover behind a barrier, lie flat on the ground and protect their heads and faces.

Once the blast wave has passed, they should enter the nearest building without stopping to watch or photograph the scene. The instructions specifically warn against taking shelter inside a car.

Also Read: US Midterm Elections 2026: Can Trump Hold On To Republican Majority As Voting Begins?

Seal Off Buildings

People indoors are advised to move away from windows and external walls and seek shelter in a basement or the central part of a building. Doors and windows should be shut, while air conditioners and ventilation systems that draw air from outside must be switched off.

The guidance also outlines steps to reduce exposure to radioactive particles. Anyone who may have come into contact with contaminated material should carefully remove their outer clothing without shaking it. The clothes should be placed in a sealed bag, kept away from others and not taken outside for disposal.

People are advised to wash with lukewarm water and soap, using ordinary shampoo without conditioner. If showering is not possible, exposed skin, including the face and hands, should be cleaned with water or wet wipes.

Stock Up On Essentials

The video recommends using bottled water and packaged food, and preparing to remain sheltered for at least 24 hours. However, the public is warned not to assume the surroundings are safe once that period has passed.

People should wait for official announcements and emergency instructions before leaving, following guidance on safe exit routes. If a building catches fire or appears at risk of collapse, they should move to a safer location.

The instructions also urge families to familiarise themselves with the safety measures in advance to reduce confusion and minimise harm during an emergency.

Also Read:Eisenkot Rejects Coalition With Netanyahu, Says Even Trump Cannot Change His Mind: Report