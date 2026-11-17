Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Antonov An-12 aircraft crashed in Russia, killing all seventeen people aboard.

Crew redirected burning plane, preventing further casualties on ground.

Emergency teams deployed; investigation initiated to determine crash cause.

An Antonov An-12 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo region, killing all 17 people on board, according to local media reports. Witnesses said the aircraft caught fire mid-air before plunging towards the ground and exploding on impact. The crew tried to steer the burning plane away from residential buildings in its final moments to prevent casualties on the ground. Kemerovo Governor Ilya Seredyuk confirmed the crash at around 9.30 pm local time, while emergency teams were sent to the site.

Crew’s Final Efforts

According to local media reports, including Russian broadcaster REN TV, the aircraft caught fire while in flight before rapidly losing altitude and crashing.

Governor Ilya Seredyuk said the crew made efforts until the final moments to direct the burning aircraft away from residential buildings. Their actions were aimed at preventing loss of life and damage on the ground.

An emergency response centre has been set up at the crash site. Medical teams, police personnel, emergency services and National Guard troops have been deployed to assist with the response.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been established. An investigation is under way to determine what led to the aircraft catching fire and crashing.

About The An-12

The Antonov An-12 is a four-engine military transport aircraft dating back to the Soviet era. Designed in the 1950s, it was primarily used to transport troops, military equipment and other cargo.

The aircraft has been used for military transport operations, including moving personnel and supplies between locations.

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Previous Russian Aircraft Crash

The latest accident comes amid a series of crashes involving Russian military aircraft during training and other operations in recent months.

In October, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the Kaliningrad region, near the Baltic Sea, during a routine training flight.

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