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English NewsNewsWorldFrance Protests: City Halls Set Ablaze, Shops Looted As Macron Condemns ‘Unbridled Violence’ | Videos

France Protests: City Halls Set Ablaze, Shops Looted As Macron Condemns ‘Unbridled Violence’ | Videos

As France grapples with widespread unrest, President Emmanuel Macron has vowed strict action against rioters and warned that those responsible for destruction and looting would be held accountable.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Widespread unrest with looting, fires, clashes engulfed France.
  • Thousands protested living costs, damaging many public buildings.
  • President Macron condemned violence, vowed action, avoiding emergency measures.
  • Police tactics faced scrutiny after protesters sustained serious injuries.

Shattered shopfronts, broken glass and debris-strewn streets marked the aftermath of widespread unrest across France, as protests over the rising cost of living and poor conditions in schools escalated into clashes with police, looting and fires in public buildings.

The scale of the destruction was visible around Paris’ Place de la République on Sunday, where dislodged cobblestones and damaged storefronts reflected the intensity of the previous day's protests. Videos shared on social media also showed vandalism and looting in shopping and tourist districts across the country.

Authorities estimated that around 5,50,000 people participated in Saturday's demonstrations, while organisers put the turnout at 8,00,000. Labour unions, student organisations and activists backed the protests, which also sought to revive the “yellow vest” movement that emerged in 2018 over social injustice.

The unrest left businesses damaged and public buildings in flames, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to vow legal action against those involved in rioting and destruction. He also announced measures to address public grievances as the government faced mounting pressure over the demonstrations.

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Fires, Looting And Vandalism Across French Cities

Videos shared on social media showed shattered glass, burnt bicycles and debris scattered across streets following the unrest.

In Limoges, central France, protesters set fire to the 19th-century City Hall, causing its roof to collapse and leaving the building close to destruction.

In Lyon, the city's tourist office was set ablaze, while nearby shops were vandalised and looted.

In Paris, hundreds gathered at Place de la Republique amid a heavy police presence. Officers used tear gas as tensions flared, with small groups attempting to set bicycles and rubbish bins on fire.

In Marseille, protesters briefly forced their way into the City Hall lobby, while people wearing hoods and masks damaged a police station. The mayors of Paris, Marseille and Lyon sought a meeting with the prime minister, citing the scale of the damage and the seriousness of the situation.

Macron Condemns 'Unbridled Violence'

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm and order after anti-government protests across France descended into rioting and looting, leaving two people dead and prompting police to arrest around 2,400 people in cities across the country.

In a televised national address from the Elysee Palace, Macron condemned what he described as “unbridled violence” and said there could be no justification for the destruction witnessed during one of the country's most violent days of unrest in recent times.

“Those who destroyed must pay. Those who looted will have to pay for the damage, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable,” he said.

Macron blamed much of the violence on radical far-left groups and criminals, while stressing that authorities would distinguish between protesters with legitimate grievances and those involved in vandalism and looting.

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Macron Signals Tough Action, Stops Short Of Emergency Measures

Macron vowed strict action against those involved in the violence, describing the rioters as “insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals”.

He said local authorities could ban certain rallies in the coming days if necessary, but did not announce a state of emergency or a curfew.

Meanwhile, police tactics during the demonstrations have come under scrutiny following reports of serious injuries linked to riot-control weapons. The prosecutor's office in Mulhouse said an investigation had been opened after a 17-year-old girl lost an eye during the protests. A separate investigation was launched after a young protester lost a hand in Saint-Etienne.

The developments have intensified questions over the use of grenades and other weapons by police during recent demonstrations, even as the government has pledged to hold those responsible for the violence accountable.

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the widespread unrest and protests in France?

The protests escalated due to the rising cost of living and poor conditions in schools. They also aimed to revive the

What kind of destruction was observed during the protests?

There was widespread destruction, including shattered shopfronts, broken glass, looting, and fires in public buildings. Notable incidents included Limoges City Hall and Lyon's tourist office being set ablaze.

How did President Macron respond to the violence?

President Macron condemned the

Were there any casualties or arrests during the unrest?

The unrest resulted in two deaths and approximately 2,400 arrests across French cities. There were also serious injuries, including a girl losing an eye and a protester losing a hand, linked to riot-control weapons.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emmanuel Macron France France Protests
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