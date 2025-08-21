Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaVijay’s TVK Maanadu In Madurai: Date, Time & Schedule; 4 Lakh Expected As ‘Thalapathy’ To Deliver Key Address

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, is holding a major state conference in Madurai on August 21, 2025, expecting 400,000 attendees.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, is holding a major state conference in Madurai on August 21, 2025, expecting 400,000 attendees.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vijay Maanadu Madurai: Madurai is abuzz with anticipation as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) holds its second state conference today (Thursday, August 21, 2025) at Parapathi in Kariyapatti taluk. The grand event is being organised on a sprawling 500-acre ground along the Madurai–Thoothukudi National Highway at Parapathi in the district. Currently, #TVKVettriMaanadu is trending in India.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who heads TVK, reached Madurai late on Wednesday to a rousing reception from supporters. Thousands of cadres and admirers, many of them families, have already arrived at the venue, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the biggest political gatherings in recent years.

TVK Maanadu Date: Know Timings & Schedule

The proceedings are scheduled to run from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM, beginning with cultural showcases including Karakattam, Oilattam and Silambattam by folk artists from Thanjavur and Madurai. Organisers say the choice of Madurai, with its deep historical and political legacy, reflects TVK’s intent to script a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.

In preparation, organisers have taken extra measures after last year’s Vikravandi conference saw attendees suffer from heat-related issues. Drinking water facilities, medical assistance and crowd-control mechanisms have been strengthened to manage the expected turnout of around four lakh people.

Despite a minor mishap during preparations—when a 100-foot flagpole meant for the ceremonial hoisting fell on a parked vehicle—arrangements have largely gone smoothly. A dedicated ramp has also been set up to enable Vijay to walk among his supporters before delivering his keynote address.

TVK Maanadu: A Platform To Deliver Vijay's Political Message

The conference is widely seen as a crucial step in the party’s run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. Political observers note that Vijay’s messaging could aim to project 2026 as a potential turning point, drawing comparisons with the transformative elections of 1967 and 1977.

The Vikravandi event in Villupuram district last year marked the party’s first major political outing, but today’s conference in Madurai is viewed as its defining moment. With the state elections just months away, Vijay’s speech is expected to set the tone for his campaign against both the ruling DMK and the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Vijay TVK
