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English NewsNewsIndia‘No Request Received’: Poll Panel On Congress Seeking Meeting With CEC Gyanesh Kumar

‘No Request Received’: Poll Panel On Congress Seeking Meeting With CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The clarification from the EC came after high drama unfolded during the INDIA bloc’s march from Parliament Street towards the Election Commission headquarters.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • INDIA bloc leaders protested near EC, demanding resignation.
  • Election Commission confirmed no official meeting request was received.
  • Police detained Rahul Gandhi, other leaders marching to EC.

The Election Commission on Tuesday said it had not received any request from any political party for a meeting, even as Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest near the poll panel’s office seeking a meeting with the election commissioners.

The clarification from the EC came after high drama unfolded during the INDIA bloc’s march from Parliament Street towards the Election Commission headquarters.

EC Says No Meeting Request Received

Responding to a query on whether INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had sought a meeting with the Election Commission, poll panel officials said no request for a meeting on Tuesday had been received from any political party whatsoever.

The statement came as opposition leaders protested near the Election Commission headquarters, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Police

The INDIA bloc’s march was stopped by security personnel amid heavy security and barricading in Delhi. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were subsequently detained.

During the confrontation with police, Gandhi questioned restrictions on where he could stage his protest, a PTI report said.

Recalling an earlier interaction in which he said he was asked to leave a place where he had been sitting, Gandhi questioned the officers about where he was permitted to sit.

“I told the police, 'I was sitting over there earlier. You removed me from there. Now I have come here, and you want to remove me from here too.' I am simply asking the police—fine, if you want to remove me from here, go ahead—but just tell me: where in this country can I sit? I just want to sit somewhere. I asked the police politely: Please tell me where I can sit. Can I sit at India Gate? Can I sit at Jantar Mantar? Can I sit on the road? Where can I sit? Just name a place, and I will sit there," he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Time To End This Daily Drama’: Rijiju Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi, Congress Amid EC Protest

Rahul, Priyanka Enter Akashvani Bhawan

Earlier in the day, Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with some other opposition leaders, entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises in an attempt to reach the Election Commission’s office.

The opposition MPs had marched from Parliament towards the poll panel headquarters, seeking Kumar’s resignation and the withdrawal of the SIR exercise.

The march was halted before the leaders could reach the Election Commission’s office.

Gandhi also climbed a police barricade during the standoff and waved the national flag before being taken into custody, according to reports.

Opposition Campaign Over SIR

The protest was part of the Opposition’s broader campaign against the Election Commission over the SIR and alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise.

The INDIA bloc has been demanding action over its concerns regarding the revision of electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has maintained its position on the SIR exercise.

The latest protest and the EC’s statement on Tuesday came amid the continuing standoff between the Opposition and the poll panel over the issue.

ALSO READ: ‘We Will Destroy Them’: Rahul Gandhi Escalates Attack Amid INDIA Bloc Protest Against CEC

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Election Commission receive a request for a meeting from the INDIA bloc?

The Election Commission stated it had not received any request for a meeting from any political party on Tuesday. This clarification came amidst the INDIA bloc's protest near the EC office.

Why did the INDIA bloc leaders protest near the Election Commission headquarters?

The INDIA bloc leaders protested to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They also sought a meeting with the election commissioners.

What happened during the INDIA bloc's march towards the Election Commission office?

The march was stopped by security personnel and barricades near the EC headquarters. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were subsequently detained.

What did Rahul Gandhi question the police about during the protest?

Rahul Gandhi questioned the police about restrictions on where he could protest. He asked where he was permitted to sit, as he had been moved from other locations earlier.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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CONGRESS Election Commission No Request Received EC On Congress Seeking Meeting With CEC
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