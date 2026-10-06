‘Time To End This Daily Drama’: Rijiju Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi, Congress Amid EC Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Rijiju criticised Congress for targeting constitutional institutions.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi staged sit-in near EC office.

Police detained several opposition leaders during the march.

Amid the INDIA bloc MPs’ protest against the Election Commission, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday criticised the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of repeatedly targeting constitutional institutions.

‘Time To End This Daily Drama’

Rijiju said the time had come to put an end to what he described as the “daily drama” allegedly being orchestrated by the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and his associates.

“The time has come to put an end to the daily drama orchestrated by the Congress party—specifically Rahul Gandhi and his associates—who constantly attack institutions like the Election Commission and the Supreme Court,” Rijiju said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On INDIA Bloc MPs' protest, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "The time has come to put an end to the daily drama orchestrated by the Congress party—specifically Rahul Gandhi and his associates—who constantly attack institutions like the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. This drama has been ongoing since 2014; how long will it continue? In a democracy, if you serve the people, you earn their mandate. Yet, when they fail to secure that mandate, they hurl insults at the Election Commission; and when the Supreme Court asks for an apology, they turn around and attack the Court itself, claiming they have no faith in it. They label the Election Commission and the government as thieves. Such behaviour will neither strengthen democracy nor lead to a resurgence of the Congress party. I would specifically urge Rahul Gandhi to learn from Modi-ji and BJP workers, who serve society and the country selflessly and continuously, and to stop this drama. If you engage in service, the public will place their trust in you; mere theatrics will not suffice..." — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026

He alleged that such behaviour had continued since 2014 and questioned how long it would go on.

Rijiju Accuses Congress Of Targeting EC, Supreme Court

Rijiju said that in a democracy, political parties earn public support by serving people and securing their mandate. He accused the Congress of targeting the Election Commission when it failed to secure that mandate.

He also alleged that the party attacked the Supreme Court after the court sought an apology, claiming that Congress leaders subsequently said they had no faith in the judiciary.

Rijiju further criticised the Opposition for allegedly calling the Election Commission and the government “thieves”. He said such conduct would neither strengthen democracy nor help revive the Congress party.

‘Learn From Modi, BJP Workers’

The Union Minister urged Rahul Gandhi to take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP workers, whom he said serve society and the country “selflessly and continuously”.

“I would specifically urge Rahul Gandhi to learn from Modi-ji and BJP workers, who serve society and the country selflessly and continuously, and to stop this drama,” Rijiju said.

“If you engage in service, the public will place their trust in you; mere theatrics will not suffice,” he added.

Rahul, Priyanka Stage Sit-In At Akashvani Bhavan

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a sit-in inside Akashvani Bhavan after security personnel stopped their march from Parliament towards the Election Commission of India office.

The protest route was barricaded by Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces and Rapid Action Force personnel, leading to traffic diversions and a heavy security deployment across Sansad Marg.

Several Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, along with Indian Youth Congress and NSUI workers, were detained by police.

Senior Congress leaders K C Venugopal, Deepender Hooda, Praniti Shinde and Pawan Khera joined Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi under a tree within the Akashvani Bhavan complex to deliberate on their next course of action.

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Despite multiple attempts by police officials to persuade the leaders to disperse and clear the area, the protest continued a few hundred metres from the Election Commission office.

The Congress later posted on X that the protesters were around 300 metres from the Election Commission office and were staging a sit-in at Akashvani Bhavan.