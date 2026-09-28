BJP Moves Motion To Remove J&K Speaker Over Omar Abdullah’s Statehood Resolution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP moved to remove J&K Speaker, alleging rule violation.

Speaker rejected removal motion; rules require 14 days notice.

Omar Abdullah's statehood resolution sparked opposition and amendments.

BJP legislators protested Speaker's decision, disrupting Assembly proceedings.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday moved a motion seeking the removal of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, alleging that he had allowed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s resolution seeking restoration of full statehood in contravention of House rules.

As Assembly proceedings began, BJP legislators objected to the Speaker allowing the resolution, which was moved by Abdullah on Friday. BJP MLA RS Pathania said the party had submitted a motion seeking Rather’s removal and asked him to step aside until the matter was decided.

Pathania said 23 MLAs had supported the motion and cited Rule 215(2) of the Assembly rules. He argued that the Speaker could not continue conducting proceedings while the motion was pending.

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Motion To Be Listed After 14 Days

Rather rejected the BJP’s demand, saying the motion would be included in the list of business after 14 days of its submission.

“You are a good lawyer. You can bring the motion. I have not seen it yet. If you read Rule 215, the procedure to be followed is laid down in the rules. A motion should be entered in the list of business any day after 14 days of submission of the motion,” Rather said.

The Speaker also referred to parliamentary precedents cited by Pathania, saying those cases involved the Speaker stepping aside after the House had granted leave for the motion. “This is final,” Rather said, according to the account of proceedings.

BJP MLAs continued their protest as the Speaker called for Question Hour. They raised slogans of “Kursi chodo, kursi chodo, Speaker sahab kursi chodo” and staged a sit-in in the Well of the House.

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BJP Objects To Statehood Resolution

The confrontation came as the Assembly took up discussion on Abdullah’s resolution seeking the “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood” to Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution also refers to resolutions passed by the House in June 2000 and November 2024.

The reference to the 2000 resolution, which had sought greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir, has become a major point of contention between the BJP and the ruling parties. BJP legislators have argued that references to autonomy and the pre-1953 constitutional position should not form part of the debate.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said references to the pre-1953 position and autonomy were unacceptable. He also pointed out that the BJP had opposed the 2000 autonomy resolution when Abdullah was a Union minister.

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Amendments Seek References To Articles 370, 35A

The statehood resolution has also attracted several amendments from legislators seeking to expand its scope. Amendments moved by members of the National Conference and other parties seek references to the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. PDP MLA Waheed Para separately moved an amendment seeking restoration of the provisions in their original form.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly’s official portal, a list of amendments to Abdullah’s resolution was circulated ahead of Monday’s proceedings.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised restoration of statehood on the floor of the House three years ago, but the commitment had not yet been fulfilled.

Health Minister Sakeena Itoo, meanwhile, pointed to the BJP’s participation in the 2000 autonomy resolution debate and said that this aspect should also be reported.

The BJP has opposed the current resolution and questioned both its contents and the Speaker’s handling of the proceedings. The dispute has led to repeated disruptions in the Assembly as the House debates the demand for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s full statehood.