Fadnavis launches digital platform to showcase Ganeshotsav traditions, seeks world heritage tag

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a digital platform to showcase stories and traditions associated with the Ganesh festival, with an aim to take the popular annual event to global audience and seek world heritage recognition for it.

The platform, bappa.org, is expected to feature stories related to Ganesh idols, festivals and traditions from around 40,000 villages in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said.

The CM launched the platform at an event held at The Asiatic Society in south Mumbai by uploading the story of the Ganesh festival celebrated at his residence.

On the occasion, he flagged off the 'Bappa Rath', a cultural tableau of the state featuring a 12-foot-high modak sculpture (symbolizing the sweet dumpling offered as Lord Ganesh's favourite treat) created by students and sculptors of Sir J J School of Art.

The chief minister noted the initiative would showcase the social interaction, unity, enthusiasm and energy generated by Ganeshotsav and present the festival's cultural significance to the world.

Stories of Ganesh festivals and traditions from Maharashtra's villages, along with different forms of Ganesh worship in India and abroad, experiences of devotees and the changing nature of devotion would be featured on the digital platform, he maintained.

Lord Ganesh is worshipped in several Asian countries, including Japan, where temples dedicated to the deity exist, Fadnavis stated.

The newly-launched platform would present the emotional bond with Lord Ganesh and the diverse traditions and social dimensions associated with the festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God, he said.

As part of the initiative, a large 'modak' sculpture would be taken to different places to highlight stories and cultural traditions associated with Ganeshotsav, he said.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said bappa.org would bring together stories associated with household as well as public Ganesh festivals and provide a common platform to showcase their traditions, practices, beliefs and distinctive narratives.

The initiative also seeks to draw UNESCO's attention to Maharashtra's rich Ganeshotsav traditions and work towards their recognition as cultural heritage, Shelar said.

During the event, entrepreneur Shripad Ashtekar handed over a cheque of Rs 51 lakh to Fadnavis for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The state Cultural Affairs Department and eFlag Corp Pvt Ltd, founded by Ashtekar, signed a memorandum of understanding in the CM's presence. PTI MR RSY

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