BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi Calls For Global Governance Reset, 10-Point Reform Roadmap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi urged reforming global governance for shared decision-making.

He proposed BRICS develop reforms for UN, financial institutions.

Modi also suggested stronger BRICS mechanisms and seafarer support.

BRICS Summit 2026 PM Modi Full Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his address at the BRICS Summit 2026 to make a strong case for reforming global governance, arguing that developing countries often face the consequences of major global crises while having limited influence over the decisions that shape the international system. He said the existing global order needs to move away from concentrated power and towards a system where nations have a greater role in shaping decisions that affect them.

From Privilege To Partnership

Modi compared the current global governance structure to a pyramid, with decision-making power concentrated at the top while countries affected by those decisions remain at the lower levels.

He proposed transforming this model into a “platform of partnership”, where nations have both a voice and a stake in global outcomes.

As part of the effort, Modi proposed that BRICS countries jointly prepare 10 proposals for global governance reform. These recommendations, he said, could eventually be brought together as a formal BRICS reform roadmap ahead of the bloc's next summit.

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Three Reform Pillars

Modi identified representation, responsiveness and rule-making as the three key pillars for the proposed roadmap.

On representation, he said reform of the United Nations Security Council could no longer be postponed. He called for negotiations to be linked to a clear timeline and specific outcomes.

He also argued that international financial institutions need to better reflect the current global economic landscape. Voting rights, leadership positions and policy priorities, he said, should take into account the countries that are driving global growth.

On rule-making, Modi highlighted artificial intelligence, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology and other emerging technologies. These areas, he said, are not only creating new opportunities but are also determining the rules that will govern the future.

He called for the Global South to move from being a “rule-taker” to a “rule-shaper”. This would include providing young diplomats and policymakers from developing nations with greater access to training in negotiations and international legal expertise.

Stronger BRICS Mechanism

Modi also called for a more ambitious long-term agenda for BRICS as the grouping enters its third decade.

He proposed a continuity and implementation mechanism to ensure that the annual change in the BRICS presidency does not interrupt ongoing initiatives. Under the proposal, the bloc's “Troika” system, comprising the previous, current and incoming presidencies, would play a role in maintaining momentum.

The Prime Minister also suggested creating a secure digital repository containing details of every BRICS decision, including the responsible nodal point, implementation timeline and current status.

Such a system, he said, could help the grouping track whether decisions taken at successive summits are actually implemented.

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Emergency Aid For Seafarers

Modi also proposed a new initiative for the maritime sector, focusing on seafarers who play a crucial role in sustaining global trade.

He suggested establishing a “Seafarers' Emergency Support Network” linking maritime authorities and diplomatic missions of relevant countries.

The network could help coordinate responses to distress calls, medical emergencies, family notifications and evacuation requirements involving seafarers.

BRICS At 20

Modi described BRICS as having reached a “coming of age” after building a distinct identity over the past two decades.

He said the grouping had developed its influence through consensus rather than confrontation and now needed to translate that unity into tangible global outcomes.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the timing of the summit, noting that it coincided with the UN Day for South-South Cooperation. He described it as significant that a decision focused on the Global South was being taken on the occasion.

#WATCH | Delhi: During the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "It is a happy coincidence that today marks the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation; a decision of this nature dedicated to the Global South taken on a day holds special significance.… pic.twitter.com/jKNaq58pH8 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

India, Modi said, was prepared to take the lead in advancing the reform agenda.

Summing up his message to BRICS members, he said, “if our future is shared, then the right to shape it must also be shared,” while urging the grouping to move “from voice to impact, from privilege to partnership” as it enters its third decade.